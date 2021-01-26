Flooding Risk Remains Early This Morning

An Areal Flood Warning has been issued for Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming and McDowell counties until 8:00 AM.

An Areal Flood Warning is in effect for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe and Mercer County until 6:15 AM.

Watch for flooding of small streams and creeks as well as low laying and poor drainage areas throughout the evening. If you see water on the roadways, remember to turn around. Never drive through water covered roadways.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for western Greenbrier and northwestern Pocahontas county until 7 AM Tuesday.

The rain is slowly coming to an end this morning but we are still seeing issues with rising rivers and streams this morning as run-off continues to push into the basin. When traveling this morning, watch for standing water, and remember: Turn around and don’t drown. Attempting to cross a flooded road way is dangerous not only for yourself but also any first responders who have to come and assist you if you become trapped in the flood waters.

Outside of the flood risk this morning Tuesday is quite pleasant. For the most part just cloudy, and mild for most as the remaining warm air pulls in as our system pulls north. Highs look to top out into the mid 50s and even the low 60s for the coal fields, which if there is any snow left will likely get rid of it. We could get a little bit of sunshine by the second half of the day.

Wednesday starts out dry and on the warmer side for most of us as another shot at the 40s is looking likely during the day time. All this will come to a swift end as the end of the day approaches and temperatures tumble back towards the 20s overnight. Falling overnight lows will line up with our next systems arrival, letting most of the precipitation fall as snow.

Thursday, snow looks to continue into the late morning hours before tapering off into the afternoon. Likely to be a day with a tough morning commute for many! Thursday will be cold too, which won’t be beneficial to the roads even after the snow ends. Icy spots will be an issue all day. Highs expected to be into the 20s. As far as how much snow we are going to see, it doesn’t look like a major amount, but enough to cover the roads for the morning and slow you down.

Friday we catch a break as high pressure moves into the area, still cold but we do have a better chance at seeing some sun so we’ll have that going for us. Highs remain in the upper 20s for most.

Saturday much like Friday is another quiet day with high pressure in control once again. Sunshine in the first part of the day will be replaced with building clouds into the afternoon and evening as we watch our next system begin to approach for Sunday. Highs are a touch warmer with most into the mid and upper 30s.

Sunday, our next system in our parade of disturbances makes itself known. This will be a messy way to end out the weekend for many. Snow and rain both look possible throughout the daytime and into Monday. We’ll get into more details about this as we get closer and the forecast is clearer!

In the extended forecast, snow showers continue into Monday and Tuesday on the back end of Sundays system. Cold air remains in the area too, leading to a chilly start to the week. Wednesday, we dry out and look to maybe see some warmth begin to return.

TUESDAY:

Lingering rain in the morning. Drying out and clearing out. Highs in the 50s!

WEDNESDAY:

Looking quiet until the evening. Snow moves in after dark. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Snow possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

FRIDAY:

Quieter. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Staying quiet. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Rain and snow make a return. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY:

Lingering snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Last of the snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s.