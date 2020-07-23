Flooding Risk Tonight

Tonight will bring more showers and thunderstorms to the area. Severe weather is not very likely, but some storms could have some gusty winds. Rain will be heavy at times and temperatures will stay in the mid 60s. Rain eventually tapers off as we approach Friday morning.

We do have the risk for some excessive rainfall across the region through the evening. The entire viewing area is under a Medium risk to see an excess amount of rain. This will likely lead to some isolated flooding issues, especially in places that saw heavy rains last night and this morning. Remember to turn around and don’t drown!

Friday, we see thunderstorm chances once again, mainly in the afternoon nothing looks to be strong or severe in this time frame. These look to be more of the garden variety type thunderstorm just bringing some beneficial rain to the area. These will also be quite isolated in nature with some of us staying dry. Highs will be some of the coolest we have seen all week as most don’t make it past the mid 80s.

Saturday we turn the rain off and see plenty of sunshine in the forecast. Highs stick to the mid to upper 80’s for most, and our humidity dips off a little bit to make things a bit more comfortable. Sunday we see pretty much the same story. We stay dry during the daytime with temperatures making a comfortable rise towards the mid and upper 80s.

Next week in the extended forecast looks to keep our temperatures above average for most of us. We also look to remain fairly unsettled. We are stuck in a typical summer pattern that doesn’t look to go away any time soon.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Rain continues through mid to late evening. Rain will be heavy at times. Watch for flooding. Lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

More of the same, with afternoon storms. Severe weather not looking likely. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Looking drier! Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Chance of isolated showers, but mainly dry. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Partly Sunny. Afternoon showers. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

A few storms. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

More unsettled. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Some storms. Highs in the 80s.