Tonight features the chances for a few lingering showers, as a line of storms from the middle Ohio River Valley in Indiana works its way into the region overnight, weakening as it does so. A brief rumble and a downpour can’t be ruled out but most of the night will be quiet. Temperatures will drop down into the lower 60s with patchy dense fog possible, especially where in towns where it rained on Monday.

Tuesday does feature some good news. Though the chances for storms will linger, the thick smoke we saw on Monday should be mostly gone for Tuesday, with air quality improvements expected. A few late day storms are possible, which once again will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall. The ingredients are not quite as impressive for Tuesday’s setup as Monday, so severe weather is not expected to be a concern. High temperatures will reach around 80 degrees.

Wednesday features another trough working its way into the region and that will be the ‘match’ necessary for a better chance for showers and thunderstorms to fire up. Some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall and we could even see a strong thunderstorm or two. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our region in a level one marginal out of five risk for severe weather and the Weather Prediction Center has placed our region in a level two slight risk for flooding due to the training and slow-moving nature that these storms will be capable of. High temperatures will likely fall short of 80 degrees in most spots as a result of the abundant clouds and thunderstorms that will be around.

Thursday continues our chances of thunderstorms capable of locally heavy rainfall, with yet another trough scooting through the region. This storm system that is associated with an area of low pressure will eventually drag a cold front into the region and dry us out nicely for the weekend. Until then though, the risk for locally heavy rainfall and perhaps a strong storm or two will continue, with high temperatures around 80 degrees. Much like what we have seen weather-wise recently, it won’t rain all of the time on Wednesday and Thursday, but storms will be working in a very moist environment, hence the heavy rainfall threat.

By Friday, we will begin to see conditions dry out both physically with chances of rain as well as with the amount of moisture in the air as drier air works its way into the region from the north. Other than a stray shower on Friday, we look dry, as high pressure works in from the north, with highs in the lower 80s.

Saturday looks dry for all with high pressure in control. A northerly air flow will keep conditions from becoming hot and humid, as dry air remains in place and high temperatures only reach the upper 70s.

Sunday continues the nice conditions, with just a stray shot at an isolated shower or two over the mountains, with high temperatures once again in the upper 70s. Overall, we are looking at a pretty solid weekend of weather ahead for southern West Virginia.

Monday begins to allow the heat and humidity to slowly creep back in and that will enable an isolated storm threat to return. Most are dry and it is warmer, with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Looking ahead, a summer-like pattern will continue for southern West Virginia. Aside from a brief reprieve from the heat this weekend, the warm and humid pattern we’ve experienced for the last couple of weeks looks to continue into the second half of July, with occasional isolated to widely scattered storms a good bet next week. We know this pattern well in Appalachia as a typical summer look here. Don’t forget about the UV index this time of year, which can be high even on cloudy afternoons and don’t forget that the StormTracker 59 app is available to you for free – the interactive radar feature is handy on hikes out in the woods!

TONIGHT

Scattered showers, patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY

Scattered storms possible, plenty of dry time. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Scattered storms likely. Locally heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Scattered storms likely. Locally heavy rainfall. Highs near 80.

FRIDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny. Beautiful! Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY

Isolated mountain shower. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

TUESDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in around 80.

WEDNESDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

THURSDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.