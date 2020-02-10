Flooding Still a Concern This Week

DISCUSSION: Rain could be a bit heavy at times especially by the evening, so high water is something to keep a close eye on again. Spots that have already seen high water issues and didn’t see much improvement over the last few days will really need to watch water levels closely. Showers continue through the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will stay mild though thanks to the cloud cover, and our lows will be in the mid 40s.

Tonight’s Forecast

By Tuesday afternoon we will dry out and temperatures warm up to near 50 degrees. We need this dry time to help some of our water levels go down, but it doesn’t look to be enough. We will still see mainly cloudy skies through the afternoon, but a brief break of sun is still possible.

The Day Ahead

Rainfall totals of 1″ to 1.5″ are possible through Tuesday afternoon, and with our already-saturated soils, we are keeping an eye on the possibility of localized flooding. Watch all rivers, streams and creeks, especially ones that were already running high throughout the weekend,.

Wednesday will start off dry, but a cold front approaches later on. Rain will become increasingly widespread and heavy at times by the evening and overnight. This is when we will need to watch flood prone areas once more. The WPC has us under a medium to small risk for flooding Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Flooding Threat

Heavy rain looks possible through Thursday morning, bringing yet another threat of flooding to our rain-weary area. Another 1-2″ of rain, maybe a few localized areas topping out a bit higher, are forecast and this will create potentially widespread high water issues. Temperatures will drop throughout the day after this front pushes out. Thursday night is looking very chilly.

High pressure then looks to build in and keep us pretty quiet for most Friday into the weekend, with Friday’s temperatures below average before a rebound Saturday. Highs in Friday will only be in the upper 20s and we could see a snow shower to start before we dry out. Saturday will bring temperatures closer to average in the low 40s. Another weather system threatens Sunday, with more unwelcome rain possible. We will keep an eye on it and hope it passes to our south.

The rest of February is looking fairly mild and above average. Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring for the second year in a row. As of right now it looks like he may be right! We also look very active as we need to keep rain chances in for much of this week.

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

More rain. Heavy at times. Lows in the 40s

TUESDAY:

Rain in the morning tapers off by afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry to start, then more rain. Watch for flooding. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

THURSDAY:

Rain early on. Falling temperatures. Highs in the 40s to start but drop to the 20s and teens by the evening.

FRIDAY:

A few flurries possible, then dry. Much colder with highs in the 30s and upper 20s.

SATURDAY:

Staying dry. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Rain threatens again. Highs 40s.

MONDAY:

Small rain chance. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Lingering showers. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Clouds and sun. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.