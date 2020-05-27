Flooding Threat from Bertha Tonight

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Summers, Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe and Tazewell counties until 6 AM Thursday. Continue to monitor all flood prone areas throughout the evening.

As we head closer to sunset though we watch the remnants of Tropical Storm Bertha as it make it’s way into the two Virginias. This will move through quickly, but dump a lot of rain in the area in a short period of time. Flash Flood Watches are in place for our eastern counties where a slight to moderate risk for excessive rainfall exists.

Rain totals look to be between 1 and 2 inches, but there could be some locally higher amounts up to 3″ east of I 77. Areas that saw a lot of rain last week will want to pay extra close attention to water levels through the overnight hours.

Temperatures tonight will remain mild. Cloud coverage and rain from Bertha’s remnants will allow us to stay in the low and mid 60s. Since the storm has lost most of it’s tropical characteristics, winds are not looking to be all that gusty tonight. We could see a good gust here or there, but more the most part we’re looking okay wind-wise. It’s the flooding threat that we will really have to pay close attention to.

Rain will clear up pretty quickly on Thursday. The heavy showers are done before many of us wake up. Highs will make it back into the upper 70s and low 80s. More showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the late afternoon and early evening as our next cold front approaches.

Severe weather is not looking likely for most of the area. A marginal risk for severe weather is in place throughout Tazewell and southern Mercer counties, but storms will generally stay below severe limits for most of us. Our biggest concern would be heavy rainfall and some gusty winds.

Friday, we see another round of rain swing in this time associated with a cold front. This boosts our chances for thunderstorms but again the severe threat is limited. Highs again remain in the upper 70s and low 80s, but we are watching colder air move in behind the front for the weekend.

Severe weather doesn’t look very likely for most of us on Friday either. A marginal risk does include parts of Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties, but the better chance for strong or severe storms is off to our east.

Saturday will bring clearing conditions. We could still see a shower or storm, especially during the morning, but we are looking drier than the previous two days. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday looks dry as well and still comfortable with highs in the low 70s and even a few spots in the upper 60s. Overnight lows will be chilly as we drop into the 40s to kick off the work week.

Monday looks to keep things dry as well, with temperatures slightly below average in the upper 60s. Wednesday we continue our drier stretch with temperatures beginning to warm up, highs in the mid 70s are expected. By Thursday we get back to near 80, with our first chances to see rain and some thunderstorms return. By Friday we continue to keep rain in the forecast, but we keep the near 80 degree temperatures.

While things aren’t looking favorable for severe weather in the short-term forecast, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



TONIGHT:

Heavy rain moves in. Flash Flooding Possible. Lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

More storms possible. Still warm with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Continuing to be unsettled with a better chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Isolated showers and storms in the morning and then clearing. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still dry. Highs again the in upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

More storms. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

A few storms. Highs in the 70s.