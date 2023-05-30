BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The sun seemed to peek its way through the City of Bluefield Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Most of the flooding has dried up but residents are still left with a bad taste in their mouths for cleanup.

Multiple homes in the area were faced with flooded basements and even some businesses were forced to bar up their doors.

The sunrays do give a little hope to some, however, cleaning supplies are running short.

Rocky Malamusura, a resident of Bluefield and the General Manager of the Bluefield Ridge Runners, said the community is faced with a shortage of cleaning supplies.

“Supplies are getting shorter, wet-dry vacs are getting short, rug doctors are getting short. Some people got it a lot worse than we did,” said Malamusura.

The City of Bluefield held an announcement along with the American Red Cross about clean-up efforts Tuesday at four in the evening.

