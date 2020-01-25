Flurries expected tonight with light accumulation

DISCUSSION: Through the evening, light wintry mix will slowly transition into snow flurries as temperatures drop into the upper 20s.

Cold with some flurries tonight.

There is a decent chance for light snow accumulation Saturday night into Sunday. Most will pick up a dusting to an inch on grassy surfaces, while the higher terrain could see up to 3 inches.

Snow Totals Look Minimal

A few lingering snow showers are possible Sunday during the day under mostly cloudy skies. Additional accumulation will be very light aside from the western slopes, which could pick up a pick more.

Monday will feature a few isolated showers and flurries, though is looking quiet as a whole. Temperatures once again will be near 40.

Temperatures near average this week.

We look quiet Tuesday through Thursday with highs near average. Another storm system looks to move in as we close the week out and start heading into the weekend. This could be both rain and snow. We will watch it over the next few days.

We are still looking to be below average as far as snowfall is concerned for the month of January. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). We have kept temperatures far above average as we kicked the month off. Even though we look to close the month on a much colder note, the pattern does not indicate any major snowfalls that will help us hit that mark.

10 Day Forecast.

TONIGHT:

Flurries with light accumulation. Lows in the 20s.

SUNDAY:

Flurries possible. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Mainly dry with a few flurries. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still quiet Highs in the 40s and 50s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Wintry mix possible. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

More mixing. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 30s.