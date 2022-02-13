WIND CHILL ALERTS:

Western Greenbrier County in West Virginia until 9 AM Monday, February 14th

Western Pocahontas County in West Virginia until 10 AM Monday, February 14th

Cold air with west winds 5-15mph will make it feel dangerously cold in the negative digits. Hyperthermia and frostbite can occur in 30 minutes on exposed skin.

Tonight we’ll see clouds increase as another quick-hitting snowmaker moves through. Same as Saturday night, not expecting much in accumulations given the type of dry snow we’ll see. Enough to make the roads wet so icy driving conditions will be the main threat. Lows tonight getting downright cold in the teens.

VALENTINE’S DAY, Monday starts off with a few clouds and mountain flurries but we gradually clear up by the afternoon. Winds shift out of the west 10-15mph so expect it to feel much colder than it actually is. Highs stay chilly in the low 30s despite the extra sunshine in the late afternoon.



Tuesday, mostly clear skies aided by a southerly wind will help to bring temperatures back up into the upper 40s for most. This will kick off a few days of warming temperatures across the region!

Wednesday, we continue the warming trend as we set up ahead of another cold front. Highs should approach 50 degrees for many across the region, but we will have to watch for increasing clouds and wind throughout the daytime.

Thursday, we reach another peak in our temperatures with many trying to climb to the upper 50s and low 60s once again as winds get gusty again. Rain showers move in for the late morning and last much of the day. Colder air pushes in behind the rain with some sleet and flurries for the overnight and very early morning hours Friday.

Friday starts off with a few flurries and very cold temps. After the morning clouds and flurries, the sunshine will return slowly in the afternoon. Even more slowly for the eastern mountain counties. Highs cool off considerably in the upper 30’s and low 40s. Clear skies Friday night will allow us to cool off into the upper teens and twenties.

Saturday will see a mix of clouds and sun as we try to clear out a bit. Temps return to normal around the mid 40s for most of us with the mountains being the exception in the upper 30s and low 40s. By the afternoon all of us should see clear skies and lots of sunshine.



In the extended forecast we see a couple of weak systems making their way above us which should keep us on the warmer side of things as we head into the last full week of February.



TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, snow showers east of I-77. Highs in the 30s

MONDAY:

Mountain snow showers, cloudy otherwise. Highs in the low 30s.

TUESDAY:

Looking clear. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs near the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Rain looking likely. Highs in the 50s, nearing 60.

FRIDAY:

Flurries AM then clearing PM. Highs in the upper 30 low 40s.

SATURDAY:

Clearing out. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Sunshine and average. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY:

Clouds, PM showers. Highs in the 40s.

