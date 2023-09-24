Tonight, we’ll end off the weekend with a gloomy look under mostly cloudy skies. The cloud cover will prevent our temperatures from dropping too much, with low in the low to middle 50s. Patchy fog will be Monday morning commute so be careful as you’re heading off to work.

Monday, we start the morning with cloudy skies and fog. The clouds will keep the fog around until the late morning hours as we see mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. An isolated, stray shower chance will be around Monday afternoon through overnight, mostly across the mountains, as temperatures struggle to get into the upper 60s.

Tuesday morning begins in the 50s with some more fog, especially across our eastern counties. We should see a bit more sunshine for our Tuesday, but the chance for an isolated shower or two will be around in the afternoon. An added shower, with some clouds, will keep our temperatures in the 60s.

Wednesday will be a gloomy, cloudy day as our next weather system approaches. Showers will be a good bet for the middle of the week so keep the umbrella on standby from Tuesday. The rain and cloud cover will not assist with afternoon highs, as many only reach into the 60s.

Thursday looks unsettled as well with a weather trough sticking around West Virginia and Virginia. While many can expect a few breaks throughout the day, the chance for lingering showers exists for Thursday. Mostly cloudy skies and any rain showers will again keep our temperatures down, with them in the 60s.

Friday sees conditions improving throughout the day. The chance for an isolated sprinkle or two will exist, mostly for our eastern counties, before fading out into the overnight. With some decent sunshine expected, afternoon highs will make a return back into the 70s.

Saturday begins the weekend with dry weather as high pressure moves in. A few clouds will be around but not much in the way when it comes to showers. To welcome in the weekend, afternoon highs will make the climb into the low 70s.

Sunday brings in more sunshine under mostly clear skies. After starting the morning off in the 50s, many will see temperatures climb in the low 70s by dinnertime. Great outdoor weather so go out and enjoy it!

In your extended forecast, next weekend is trending dry as high pressure remains in control. This will help our temperatures rise up more into the low and middle 70s. The start of the next work week is also trending dry with plenty of sunshine. This will keep our temperatures on the mild side as they get into the 70s.

TONIGHT

Mostly Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Lows in the 50s.

MONDAY

Clouds linger. Showers late. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY

Isolated showers. Few peaks of sunshine. Highs in upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Gloomy and cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in middle 60s.

THURSDAY

Cloudy day. Shower chances continue. Highs in middle 60s.

FRIDAY

Chance for a sprinkle or two. Clearing out overnight. Highs in low 70s.

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy. Dry. Highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY

More sun. More dry time. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY

Sunny and dry. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Another sunny day. Highs in low 70s.