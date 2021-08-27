Foggy Start, More Showers Possible Friday

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR GREENBRIER, MONROE, SUMMERS, GILES, AND BLAND COUNTIES UNTIL 10 AM THIS MORNING. VISIBILITY HAS BEEN REDUCED TO A 1/4 MILE OR LESS IN SOME AREAS.





Friday, as that front still lingers reasonably close to the two Virginias, we keep the chance of showers and storms in the forecast. The end of the workweek is not looking like a washout, but more a nuisance through the afternoon. Not to say we don’t still need the rain though! Highs remain in the 80s and 90s.





Saturday remains hot with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. The same small risk of an afternoon pop-up shower or storm exists as the humidity remains elevated. Keep the sunscreen close as that late August sun will continue to bake the entire region.

Sunday, isolated showers remain in the forecast but just like Saturday chances are low you’ll encounter one. Highs are still just as high back into the 80s and 90s mixed in with the still very humid air.

Monday, chances for showers remain on the lower end up but a few are certainly likely as a cold front begins to drop in from the northwest. This will be a slow-moving front which will dictate most of our weather heading into the first half of the week. For now, highs remain in the 80s and low 90s.

Tuesday, our front is sliding closer to us along with a surge of tropical moisture as Ida pushes further inland after (based on the current forecast) making landfall the day before. Chances for rain still aren’t very high but any rain that does fall during Tuesday will likely be fairly heavy. If it isn’t raining it will likely just be gray and overcast! Highs stick to the 80s for the most part.

Wednesday, what’s left of Ida is projected to make its way through riding along our front bringing heavy rain and likely some strong winds too. We haven’t dropped all of our eggs in this basket yet as we’ll have to watch how fast Ida moves inland. That could push the focus of the heavy from Wednesday to Tuesday if Ida really begins to haul when it gets on land. But as of now, there’s a fairly high consensus this will be the worst weather day of the week. Highs in the upper 70s are expected.

Thursday, Ida’s remnants linger through at least the morning hours but could take as long as Thursday night to completely get out of town. Overcast skies and occasional showers will be the theme of the day. Highs remain cool in the mid and upper 70s.

In the extended forecast, we do look to dry out briefly behind Ida. Though from the looks of things we can’t completely rule out a few showers towards the end of the 10-Day forecast. Highs remain near average as we get deeper into September!

As summer continues so does the threat of severe weather across the two Virginias. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place for what to do when severe weather strikes. One of the most important parts of that plan is having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Two great ways to get them are having the StormTracker 59 app downloaded and purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio for your home and on the go.

FRIDAY:

Isolated shower or storm. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy, isolated shower or storm. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

SUNDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

MONDAY:

Rain chances growing. Highs in the mid-80s.

TUESDAY:

Showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Heavy rain becoming more likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Lingering showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

An isolated shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Near average, isolated PM shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY:

A shower or two. Highs near 80.