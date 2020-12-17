Four wheel drive no match for ice

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Icy conditions make driving more difficult. As southern West Virginia gets hit with a winter storm, roadways are getting slick which could lead to vehicles sliding.



Local police officers said the size, make and model of your vehicle makes no difference on the ice.

“Four wheel drive is not going to help in this ice. In the ice it doesn’t matter what kind of vehicle you’re driving. You’re going to slip and slide no matter what. Even if it’s 4-wheel drive or a car,” said

Captain Woodard.

He said the best way to ensure your safety is to stay home.

Some tips from http://icyroadsafety.com/correct.shtml; don’t hit your brakes, turn into the slide, don’t panic and don’t overcorrect.