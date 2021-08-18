Fred Moves On; Quiet For Now, Rain Returns Thursday

Tonight will be mostly quiet over the region as Fred continues to move out of our area and taking the rain with it. A few clouds will linger but if we manage a few breaks, some isolated fog may form with all the moisture Fred left behind. Lows tonight will be sticky in the mid-60s. Our next system moves in for the early morning hours mainly towards our west.



Thursday, a quick-moving disturbance will do its best to fight off some dry air left behind by Fred’s remnants and bring MORE rain to the region. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are expected through the afternoon and evening, rain totals won’t be impressive but we could see some pooling of water. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.



Due to the high amounts of rainfall from Fred as a precautionary measure, we do have a small risk of flooding on Thursday and Friday. It’s not likely we will see much in the way of high water issues, but a few isolated areas may by the time either day is done.

Friday, showers along the mountains and across much of southern West Virginia will continue on through the day. Like the day before rain totals will be minimal, more of a nuisance than anything. Clouds remain, but the likelihood of a little more sun comes in with Friday. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s are expected.



Saturday, some more scattered showers and storms are possible but chances remain on the lower side through the day. Clouds will be present but we’ll continue to filter in some more sunshine through the day as high pressure sits nearby. Highs in the upper 70s for high elevations and low 80s for most everyone else.

Sunday, we can’t completely take the chance of a few showers off the board yet. Most will be dry just like the previous days, but we do recommend keeping an eye on the sky. Highs in the low 80s are expected.



Monday, anything rain-wise will be fairly isolated in nature. A few clouds coming by, but sunnier skies should be holding on by this point meaning we can swing temperatures a little warmer. Highs in the low to mid-80s!

Tuesday, we’ve made it, it will feel like what beating Jumanji might feel like, as there is NO RAIN in the forecast. Just passing clouds and sunshine. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

In the extended forecast, temperatures stick to the 80s but rain does look to return by mid-week as a cold front looks to swing through. As we get closer we’ll get into more details on this!

As summer continues so does the threat of severe weather across the two Virginias. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place for what to do when severe weather strikes. One of the most important parts of that plan is having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Two great ways to get them are having the StormTracker 59 app downloaded and purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio for your home and on the go.

TONIGHT:

Rain tapering off, lingering flood concerns. Lows in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY:

Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

A few more showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Rain chances shrink, but some showers remain. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Lingering showers, mostly dry. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

Isolated shower. Highs in the mid-80s.

TUESDAY:

NO RAIN! Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain late and overnight. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Looking rainy. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY:

Cooler, still wet. Highs in the upper 70s.