Fred Pulls Away Wednesday, Unsettled Weather Remains

Flash Flood Watches are in effect for Nicholas, Pocahontas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, and McDowell counties until 12 pm Wednesday.

What’s left of Fred will continue to put down some heavy rain this morning, leaving concerns for continued isolated high water issues across much of the region for the first half of the day. Potential issues with delayed rock or mudslides will also be of concern as run-off and shifting soils will continue even after the rain ends later on. Remember if a road is flooded or blocked by debris it’s best to just turn around. Be sure to know alternate routes to wherever you have to go today!

When it comes to the rest of Wednesday weather wise, the rain will taper off through the morning leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and the occasional shower through the afternoon. These will be of the lighter variety especially compared to what we saw overnight. Highs will stick to the 70s as all the remaining cloud cover keeps us cool.

Thursday, a quick-moving disturbance will do its best to fight off some dry air left behind by Fred’s remnants and bring MORE rain to the region. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are expected through the afternoon and evening, rain totals won’t be impressive but we could see some pooling of water. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Due to the high amounts of rainfall from Fred as a precautionary measure, we do have a small risk of flooding on Thursday and Friday. It’s not likely we will see much in the way of high water issues, but a few isolated areas may by the time either day is done.

Friday, showers along the mountains and across much of southern West Virginia will continue on through the day. Like the day before rain totals will be minimal, more of a nuisance than anything. Clouds remain, but the likelihood of a little more sun comes in with Friday. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s are expected.

Saturday, some more scattered showers and storms are possible but chances remain on the lower side through the day. Clouds will be present but we’ll continue to filter in some more sunshine through the day as high pressure sits nearby. Highs in the upper 70s for high elevations and low 80s for most everyone else.

Sunday, we can’t completely take the chance of a few showers off the board yet. Most will be dry just like the previous days, but we do recommend keeping an eye on the sky. Highs in the low 80s are expected.

Monday, anything rain wise will be fairly isolated in nature. A few clouds coming by, but sunnier skies should be holding on by this point meaning we can swing temperatures a little warmer. Highs in the low to mid-80s!

Tuesday, we’ve made it, it will feel like what beating Jumanji might feel like, as there is NO RAIN in the forecast. Just passing clouds and sunshine. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

In the extended forecast, temperatures stick to the 80s but rain does look to return by mid-week as a cold front looks to swing through. As we get closer we’ll get into more details on this!

As summer continues so does the threat of severe weather across the two Virginias. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place for what to do when severe weather strikes. One of the most important parts of that plan is having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Two great ways to get them are having the StormTracker 59 app downloaded and purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio for your home and on the go.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain tapering off, lingering flood concerns. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

A few more showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Rain chances shrink, but some showers remain. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Lingering showers, mostly dry. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

Isolated shower. Highs in the mid-80s.

TUESDAY:

NO RAIN! Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain late and overnight. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Looking rainy. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY:

Cooler, still wet. Highs in the upper 70s.