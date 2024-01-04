Thursday snow flurries, freezing drizzle, and an occasional burst of mountain snows in the morning is likely as a little disturbance pushes out. It’ll be a slow change from gloomy and snowy to mostly cloudy and dry conditions for the afternoon. A few flakes fly along the northwestern parts of Pocahontas county until fading by the late night hours. Temps are in the upper 30s before falling back into the 20s creating overnight black ice issues for drivers.

Friday is a milky white sky kind of day as clouds are stubborn to move out. Peeks of sunshine from behind those clouds and westerly winds will help us warm up closer to average in the low 40s in the afternoon. Clouds increase the later we get into the day with snow and rain showers expected into the overnight. Mountains will deal with snow while the lowlands get in on a mix of rain and snow as temps hover right around the freezing mark near the surface.

Saturday a winter mess is heading our way with periods of snow in the morning then rain and ice for the afternoon. This change over in the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s will cut snow totals down for many. As the sun sets, however, rain changes to snow for just about the entire region. Mountains are still the favorite for snow that needs to be shoveled where the lowlands pick up a slushy mix of a couple inches into the overnight. Travel will be slick and slow regardless of what we see so plan accordingly.

Sunday, sct. snow showers continue to push through but again, the afternoon hours for the lowlands will be warm enough for a rain/snow mix. Precipitation chances fade as we get closer to sunset with the exception being the northwest mountains. Flurries can be expected, but for the most part, the system as a whole is winding down by Sunday night. Temps hover in the mid and upper 30s before falling back into the 20s overnight.

Monday we look to dry out but northwest winds continue to bring a chance of a snow flake or two for Pocahontas County and the northeastern mountains. This too will start to wind down as we briefly catch a break between systems. Sun and clouds can be expected much of the day as temps struggle to the low 40s. Wind chills will certainly make the day feel much cooler.

Tuesday we are watching yet another system that brings the potential for a messy day. While we’re still too far out to break down the minor details, a mostly rain event will feature some hours of snow showers, especially in the mountains after the sun sets. Icy roads will also be an issue late into the night. Highs for the day are mild for most in the mid and upper 40s which is something to keep in mind when snow totals are mentioned. That is a bit too warm for much to stick even when the rain changes over to snow in the late night hours.

In your extended forecast, we’re set up for rounds of storms to push through and any one of them could take that “goldilocks zone” to bring us significant snow totals. Of course, as we mentioned, it all comes down to storm track and timing. We’ll of course keep you posted as the January blitz of storms continues.



