Freezing rain creating slippery spots early today

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR TAZEWELL, MERCER, SUMMERS, MONROE, GREENBRIER, EASTERN RALEIGH, EASTERN FAYETTE, AND POCAHONTAS COUNTIES UNTIL 3 PM FRIDAY. FREEZING RAIN IS POSSIBLE ON FRIDAY MORNING IN THESE AREAS WITH SMALL ACCUMULATIONS POSSIBLE.

DISCUSSION: As showers return this morning, our surface temperatures are cold enough to support freezing rain in spots early on. We are mainly watching for this in areas along and east of I-77 where the coldest air is locked in.

Though it may look like plain old rain showers, this rain is freezing as ice along your sidewalks, cars, and roadways and creating very slippery spots. Make sure to watch your step on the way out the door and drive safely this morning. Ice creation of 0.1″-0.2″ is possible before we warm things up later today and transition over into normal rain.

Possible Ice Totals

Showers will continue on this afternoon, though everything will continue to fall as just plain rain as our temperatures climb into the 40s.

Overnight temperatures into Saturday will only drop into the mid to upper 30s as we continue to see plain rain showers falling across the area. Highs for Saturday afternoon will climb into the middle to upper 40s as more rain falls through the day.

Later on, it looks like some more wintry weather will return. The arrival of colder air on the back end of this system will help us mix in some snow Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday. Accumulation shouldn’t be much more than a light coating for some of us by the morning. However, the western slopes could see a few inches and snow showers will linger later into the day on Sunday as well before tapering off.

After that another storm system looks to roll in to kick off the work week. We will see mainly rain Monday and showers pick up on Tuesday. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning could bring a few more flakes to the area as colder air moves in. Temperatures look to be near average for the start of the week with highs in the 40s before colder temperatures return by Wednesday.



Quieter conditions return Wednesday afternoon and we look to stay dry Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be cool on Wednesday and Thursday, but warm back to average by Friday. More unsettled weather arrives by next weekend.

Much of November featured temperatures that are below average, which has allowed us to feel almost like winter at times. For the most part though, our daytime and overnight temperatures have stayed above the freezing mark of 32 degrees and most of our precipitation has fallen as rain. Changes are in store this month though as snow becomes a more regular thing every week. To get a general idea of amounts, our average snowfall for the month of December is 12.9 inches (We normally pick up just between 2 to 3 inches in November).

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Showers return. Freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s.

TONIGHT:

More rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY:

Rain showers. Mixing possible late. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Lingering flurries, then dry. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Rain continues. Changes to flurries late. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying up. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Dry and sunny. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

More showers. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 40s.