**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** in effect beginning Tuesday morning for Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland and Giles counties. This advisory has been issued due to mixed precipitation expected that could cause slippery road conditons. Light ice and snow accumulations are expected.

Tonight features calm conditions out ahead of our next storm system, which will push into the region Tuesday morning. Until then, we’re facing increasing clouds, which will keep temperatures from falling too far, as many of us will wake up in the upper 20s.

Tuesday brings a quick hitting system into the region. For most of us we’re warm enough to see rain showers during the day. It is our mountain counties and higher elevations that get stuck with cold air near the surface. This creates the right conditions to see freezing rain. Ice accumulations could push a tenth of an inch causing slick travel issues. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for these areas. High temperatures will be near 40 in most locations, though the highlands will stay down in the lower to middle 30s where that cold air hangs around.

Wednesday we’ll hold onto a few lingering flurries for the ridgelines in Pocahontas and Greenbrier County. As another shot of cold air rushes in from the northwest, our typical pattern of moisture from the Great Lakes will keep our northeastern mountains in cloud cover and flurries much of the day. Elsewhere, it’ll feel a bit like it did on Sunday, where conditions were a bit on the gloomy side under mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be held into the middle 30s.

Thursday is yet another day for flurries for the northeastern mountains while others begin to enjoy a day mixed with some and clouds. Temperatures are still running well below normal for this time of the year – middle 30s for highs!

Friday our northwest flow is still bringing a few flurries for the northeastern mountains but overall, we should begin to see this flow from the Great Lakes shut down. Sunshine and clouds for the afternoon as temps once again stay a degree or two from the freezing mark for highs.

Saturday is simply a cold and dry day. Morning temperatures in the teens don’t improve much, with highs only in the middle 30s!

Sunday is a repeat of Saturday with sunshine and blue skies this time. Temperatures remain very cold in the 30s.

Monday continues the winter weather with highs near 40 but at least we’ll see the sunshine once again.

Tuesday brings a little more warmth as we begin to encroach on highs returning somewhat closer to average in the middle 40s but it’s still a cold day overall.

In your extended day forecast we’re watching out for your Thanksgiving holiday forecast. With such a big travel weekend, it does look like we’ll see the chance of showers the week of Thanksgiving but we’re also seeing warmer temperatures too. We’ll keep you posted as we get closer.

Remember, despite cold temps, fall fire Season is still upon us. As we saw this season already, brush and forest fires can start and spread quickly. With not so many rainy days in the forecast, crispy conditions can be expected once again in the next few weeks. Be mindful of burning bans and make sure to follow them closely.

TONIGHT

Increasing clouds, not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY

Showers for most, mountains see freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY

AM mountain flurries, most stay dry. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY

Mountain flurries, most still dry. Highs in the middle 30s.

FRIDAY

AM mountain flurries still. Again, most stay dry. Highs in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny and cold! Highs in the middle 30s after a morning in the teens!

SUNDAY

Rinse & Repeat. Cold, sunny. Highs in the middle 30s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Highs near 40.

TUESDAY

Partly to mostly sunny – warmer! Highs in the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny and near seasonal! Highs in the lower 50s.