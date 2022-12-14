WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 7 p.m. tonight through the afternoon and evening for the West Virginia and Virginia mountains, including the counties of Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Giles and Monroe counties in our region. A light accumulation of ice is expected in these areas late tonight through the day on Thursday, which will likely cause slick travel and perhaps some isolated power outages in areas that see the highest ice accumulations.

Tonight provides rain showers, which will be steady at times across the two Virginias. Once we head closer to midnight tonight, temperatures will drop enough over the mountaintops to where freezing rain will be the dominate type of precipitation. This will take place primarily take place in the high elevation spots above 2,500 feet in Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties in our region. Ice accumulations will be light overall, but will be sufficient to certainly cause some slick travel and perhaps a few isolated power outages in the areas that see the most impressive ice totals. Most areas in the mountains will not see much more than a tenth of an inch of ice in our area. Elsewhere, it’s a cold rain that continues through the overnight and into Thursday.

Thursday morning will be a messy one regardless of where you are or what you are seeing. Steady rains for some will create standing water on the morning commute which could lead to hydroplaning, so give yourself some extra time on the roadways. For the higher elevations, icy roads will make driving very hazardous so giving yourself extra time or simply putting off travel until later in the day will be best. Light freezing rain will continue through around lunchtime in the mountains with a few cold rain showers elsewhere. Precipitation will begin to exit the region during the afternoon but we won’t see much of a rebound in temperature, with highs around 40 in the lowlands, while we remain stuck in the lower to middle 30s for highs in the mountains.

Friday will hold a few early morning flurries for Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties with mostly cloudy skies dominating the region for the day. Temperatures will not respond much as a result of the clouds, with highs around 40.

Saturday is partly sunny but chilly! A cold air mass will be setting in, which won’t allow for much of a temperature climb, with highs in the lower to middle 30s.

Sunday remains cold, with mostly sunny skies and highs only around 30 with high pressure in control. As the sun sets and Hanukkah officially begins, it will certainly feel like the holiday season as temperatures drop back into the teens for lows.

Monday continues the mostly sunny skies and it’s a nice warm-up as we pick up a southeasterly flow, with highs in the middle to upper 30s.

Tuesday keeps high pressure around, which means more abundant sunshine and highs near 40.

Wednesday is partly sunny and not far off seasonal for this time of year, with highs in the lower to middle 40s.

Looking ahead, there are signs of yet even colder air lurking as we head toward the few days leading up to Christmas Day. Though no real snowmakers look to be making an impact for the holiday at this point, a cold arctic air mass looks to dive in from Canada around the 23rd of December – which very well could put high temperatures for Christmas Eve and Christmas only in the 20s with overnight lows in the single digits – a brutal Canadian air mass that we haven’t seen this strong since last winter! At this point, snow chances on Christmas Day look little to none, however that storm system around the 23rd could drop some minor snow around – we’ll keep an eye on it!

TONIGHT

Steady rain at times for most, freezing rain over mountains. Lows in the lower to middle 30s.

THURSDAY

Morning freezing rain over the eastern slopes of the WV mountains. Otherwise, a cold rain elsewhere, all mainly before noon. Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY

AM flurries over the mountains, otherwise mostly cloudy with highs around 40.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny and much colder! Highs in the lower to middle 30s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny and remaining cold. Highs around 30.

MONDAY

Partly sunny and chilly. Highs in the middle to upper 30s.

TUESDAY

A few showers possible. Highs near 40.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny and a little warmer! Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY

Shower chances on the increase. Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY

Rain/snow mix likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

CHRISTMAS EVE

Mostly cloudy with lingering snow showers. VERY COLD! Highs in the middle 20s.