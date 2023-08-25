Friday morning starts again with a couple of passing storms. The best chances will be across our eastern counties as the storms fade by the late morning hours. As a frontal system crosses during the evening, a few scattered storms will be possible once again. Highs will try to cross into the 90s but the added storms and cloud cover will help with those conditions.

Saturday starts with morning fog and temperatures in the 60s. After a dry morning, a few pop-up showers will be possible, primarily during the afternoon and early evening. It will be a cooler day on tap with temperatures in the middle 80s.

Sunday will once again be a foggy morning, especially across areas that saw some showers on Saturday. At this time, Sunday is trending to be the drier of the weekend days, with most of the afternoon storm chances down to our south. Most will enjoy a partly cloudy afternoon and a mild day with temperatures only in the low 80s.

Monday begins the work week with a mild morning in the 60s. Much of your Monday will consist of a mixture of clouds and sunshine. While an afternoon isolated storm is possible, especially across our eastern counties, we’ll enjoy a partly cloudy day. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will start off in the 50s under partly cloudy skies. These partly cloudy skies will be the biggest trend for the remainder of the morning. Afternoon humidity and mild temperatures will have the chance to bring forth a stray shower, but most will stay dry. Highs on Tuesday will only get into the middle 70s.

Wednesday starts with a calm morning, outside of some patchy fog. Wednesday morning will be mostly clear, with these conditions continuing into the afternoon. Not expecting much when it comes to shower chances so enjoy the dry and comfy afternoon. Afternoon highs on Wednesday will only get into the middle 70s.

Thursday brings in another calm and cool morning with temperatures starting out in the 50s. A dry day is expected with mostly sunny skies continuing from our Wednesday. Despite the sunshine, our afternoon highs are still expected to only be in the upper 70s.

In your extended forecast, our temperatures will be riding the 70s and the 80s as we head into next weekend. While conditions are trending on the dry side, we are continuing to keep an eye on the Atlantic. We’ll continue to keep an eye on any tropical systems and see how they can impact our forecast in the near future.

