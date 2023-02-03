WIND CHILL ADVISORY: WESTERN GREENBRIER AND POCAHONTAS COUNTY from 6 A.M. Friday, 2/3 through 7 A.M. Saturday 2/4. Wind chill values dipping below 0 at times creates the right conditions for frostbite and hypothermia to happen within a few minutes.

Friday is a frosty start but drier air eventually will win out. A few passing snow flakes as the cold air squeezes any available moisture out and moisture from the Great Lakes is carried down our way. As high pressure builds in and winds shift more west north west, the flurries will come to an end and sunshine becomes the norm this afternoon. It just won’t help temps. Winds gusting 20-30mph at times will make it feel like we’re in the single digits all day. Negative digits tonight through Saturday morning.

FRIDAY SIDE NOTE: Cold air and winds pushing 15-20mph at times will make it feel much colder than the 20s forecasted for Friday. Wind chills are what the body reacts too making wind chills in the single digits dangerous. Avoid long term exposure to these temps and if you have to go outside, bundle up. Gloves, scarves, hats will protect extremities like fingers, noses, and ears from frostbite. Hats, heavy jackets, long johns, or extra layers will protect your body from losing too much heat causing hypothermia. Both of which can occur in less than an hour of being outdoors without a way to escape the cold.

Saturday looks a little more seasonal with a mix of sun and clouds. A cold start will warm up through the day with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. About where we should be this time of year. Clouds will thicken up by late Saturday night as another messy system is looking likely for Sunday.

Sunday will be a mixed bag kind of day with snow showers for the mountains early with rain showers for all by the afternoon. Highs for the day push the 40 degree mark before falling after sunset. Freezing rain and snow showers Sunday night will make for slick travel as will black ice Sunday overnight with lows in the upper 20s.

Monday holds the chance for a few mountain flurries and the cold feel stick around most of the morning. Patch black ice is a safe bet but we’ll warm up during the day with sunshine to help clear roads up. Highs pushing into the 40s once again.

Tuesday will start dry with sunshine as we work our way up from the upper 30s to the mid 50s by the afternoon. Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon and evening with rain showers late overnight into our Wednesday morning.

Wednesday a few lingering showers early on will certainly dampen the mood. Isolated spots of mixing is possible in the higher elevations but we’ll warm up enough by sunrise to help change back to rain. Temps continue to rise through the day as showers exit into the upper 40s.

Thursday starts with sunshine early on but clouds increase throughout the day. We’re WARM despite that with afternoon highs pushing into the upper 50s for most with a few towards the southwest reaching the low 60s! As clouds continue to build Thursday evening, a few showers are possible as our next system pushes in for Friday.

In your extended forecast the prospect of a warm up is looking likely for the early part of February. However, the on again, off again line up of storm systems looks to keep us soggy. For now, the muddy winter of 2023 looks to hold true to its name with no real threat of a major, (or minor for that matter,) snow event.

FRIDAY

Windy and cold. Sunshine. Highs in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY

Mix sun & clouds. Still chilly. Highs in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY

Few clouds but warm. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Sunshine is back! Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY

Hit & miss showers. Few dry hours. Highs is the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Morning showers then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY

Drier, few clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY

Showers pushing in. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY

Morning showers/mtn mixing, slow clearing. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine returns. Highs in the 30s

MONDAY

Few clouds move in, dry for most. Highs in the low 40s.