Friday ushers in some much warmer – and more seasonal – weather back into the area. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures around 60 degrees. High school football games look great but bring the jackets! Kickoff temperatures right now look to be in the middle 50s, dropping into the 40s by the end of area games.

Saturday features a few fair-weather clouds but another dry day ahead. A nice southerly breeze will allow the mercury to climb to near 70! What a stark comparison to the temperatures we’ve experienced over the last couple of days.

Sunday continues to look dry. That means more sunshine and highs in the middle 60s instead of a gloomier day with clouds around. This trend could still change with a finicky system nearby, so we’ll watch closely, as the proximity of an area of low pressure forming over the Atlantic Coast near Delmarva will ultimately direct our weather for the day. A few more clouds will be a good bet though in comparison to Saturday.

Monday is another dry day with a few passing clouds in the afternoon. It’s a very warm day out ahead of our next storm system, which at this point looks to cross on Tuesday. Highs on Monday will likely be right around 70 degrees – enjoy!

Tuesday is partly sunny and warm! Highs will be in the lower 70s, so it’ll feel great out there once again.

Wednesday brings a few showers around and it’ll be cooler, with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

Looking ahead in our extended forecast, a warm pattern generally remains until the end of the work week. Highs will be near average, with 60s likely for the middle part of the week. We could once again jump back to near 70 degrees for next weekend as the overall pattern across the country has flipped – it has been cold across the eastern US and warm across the western US but now it’ll be cold across the western US and warm across the eastern US.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny but still cool compared to average. Highs in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and warmer – high school football looks great! Highs around 60.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny and very warm! Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny with more clouds east than west. Highs in the middle 60s.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny and beautiful! Warm! Highs around 70.

TUESDAY:

Partly sunny and warm! Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and warm again! Highs near 70.

SATURDAY:

A few scattered showers. Remaining mild, with highs in the upper 60s.

Partly sunny with highs in the middle 60s.