Friday a touch more humidity but still well within comfy levels. Temps push out of upper 40s into the 60s by lunch and farther yet into the mid 70s by the late afternoon. Smoky skies remain giving us a more milky white sky over a clear blue one. A few more clouds in the evening but we stay dry until late night through our Saturday morning.

Saturday morning will be a soggy start with light to moderate showers pushing through. Luckily the system looks to exit fairly quickly as we clear out west to east by the afternoon. A rumble of thunder towards our southern counties may impact outdoor plans but severe weather is not expected. Highs remain near the 70 degree mark. A few mountain showers likely into the early evening, but all will be dry by Saturday night.

Sunday brings another drop to humidity levels with northwest winds as we push out of the 50s in the morning to the low 70s by the afternoon. We’ll see a reduction in smoke levels bringing that blue hue back to our skies for a mostly sunny day.

Monday a few clouds push in from the southwest but dry air looks to win out over any showers as we enjoy another nice day with highs nudging into the mid 70s.

Tuesday is looking dry with a few clouds. High pressure looking to win out for another day over some rising humidity levels and instability to our southwest. A touch warmer overall thanks to the extra humidity as we work our way into the mid and upper 70s.

Wednesday will feature less cloud cover for a mostly sunny day as temps warm up quickly from the 50s in the morning into the upper 70s by the afternoon. As our dry stretch continues, monitor gardens for the need to water them. It’ll also be a good reminder of spring fire bans still in effect as the dry weather continues.

Thursday we start to feel more like summer with mild mornings and warm afternoons as we push closer to the 80 degree mark. With Memorial Day weekend on the way the more summer feel will certainly be welcomed.

In your extended forecast, Memorial Day weekend is fast approaching and trends are in favor of a nice one to start. Temps look to push closer to the 80s with many dry days ahead. Only one little hiccup on long-range forecasts may add a shower chance but so far, lets plan on needing that BBQ grill.



