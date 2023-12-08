Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds build in from the west but nothing to stop the calm night ahead. High pressure will keep us dry tonight under some chilly conditions as temperatures drop near 40 degrees.

Saturday morning begins with morning clouds as the chance for some rain increases throughout the day. Any chance we do see will be isolated and light, but something to keep in mind if you have outdoor plans. Temperatures will be above average, rising into the 60s, and wind gusts of 20-30 mph at times will make for a breezy day.

Sunday sees our cold front arrive, bringing in widespread and stubborn showers. Some areas could see an inch of rainfall so standing water will be something to look out for any Sunday travelers. Wind gusts could exceed 40 mph on Sunday, making for a windy day as our front crosses. During the afternoon into the overnight, colder air will begin to move in, resulting in a changeover to snow as we move into Monday.

Monday morning commute is not the greatest with lingering snow showers, cold temperatures in the 20s, and black ice on the roads. By the afternoon, any lingering snow showers will diminish, but a cold afternoon ahead as highs struggle to get into the middle 30s with northwest winds making it feel colder. Snow accumulations will be contained at the mountains while the lowlands see little to any. Monday night sees temperatures drop below freezing, creating slick travel again into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday brings back our best shot at sunshine yet with a sunny morning and afternoon. High pressure will slowly approach the region, clearing away the clouds and helping us dry out. After a very cold morning, with temperatures near 20 degrees, afternoon highs will make their way back into the 40s.

Wednesday is another cold start in the 20s, but temperatures should rebound into the middle 40s for the afternoon, which is seasonably average this time of the year. Lots of sunshine and dry time with high pressure sticking nearby so a perfect afternoon to go out and enjoy it.

Thursday follows a similar pattern compared to Wednesday. We wake up to temperatures in the 20s so keep the jackets on standby for the morning commute. We’ll see lots of sunshine yet again, but afternoon highs will stay deadlocked at the 40s thanks to a northerly wind.

Friday ends the week on a great note with another sunny afternoon. Still remember to pack the jackets as temperatures will be in the 20s yet again for the morning. Beyond a frigid morning, temperatures will make it into the 40s and we stay dry, perfect for any Friday evening plans.

In your extended forecast, temperatures continue to remain only in the 40s heading into next week. Precipitation looks to return as we enter Sunday into Monday through some fine tuning is still needed for that. When the rain chances come this weekend and beyond, a good reminder to download our StormTracker 59 Weather App to keep up to date with the latest weather information.

TONIGHT

A few clouds move in. Dry & chilly. Overnight lows near 40.

SATURDAY

Clouds build. Chance for rain increases. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY

Widespread rain & windy. PM snow. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY

AM snow showers. PM clearing. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny. Chilly. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Dry. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Sunny skies. Seasonably average. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Dry afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY

Morning sun. PM Clouds. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Chance for rain. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Chance for rain continues. Chilly PM. Highs in the 40s.