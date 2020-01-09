Frigid start, but looking much warmer by the afternoon

DISCUSSION: We’ll start things out dry, but quite cold this morning. Temperatures are in the low 20s and even upper teens in some spots, so be sure to warm those cars up before heading out. Thankfully, high pressure is directly over the region, so our winds should be pretty calm and wind chills shouldn’t be too big a concern. We still have a few icy spots hanging out on the back roads and sidewalks, so be on the watch for that.

Cold morning commute.

We’ll see a good warm up later on in the day. This warmth should help us melt even more of the snow and ice through the day today. Highs look to run above average as they climb into the upper 40s for most of us. Clouds build in this evening as we start working more moisture into the area ahead of our next rain chances.

Thursday planner.

Some showers will be possible later on for our Friday, though most of the day is actually looking drier. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s and overnight lows stay in the 50s, so whatever we do see will be normal rain.

Rain chances pick up into the weekend.

A few more scattered showers are possible throughout Saturday as highs make it into the upper 60s. However, the cold front itself looks to stay west of our area until after midnight. This will bring a good round of showers to our area through the overnight ours. Heavy rain will be possible as this system moves through, so flooding could be a possibility. A rumble of thunder or two is possible as well, so we’ll be keeping a close eye on this stronger system.

We dry out for Sunday after a lingering rain shower and still stay pretty mild with highs back in the mid and upper 50s. Monday also looks quiet and warm with highs back near 60 degrees.

Our next chance for rain moves in on Tuesday. This round is looking like all rain as well. Temperatures still generally look to remain above average through the next week. Unsettled conditions continue Wednesday and Thursday before we briefly dry out on Friday.

Despite temperatures returning near average for the start of the 2020, much of the next couple of week is looking warmer than average. With warmer temperatures continuing to dominate the pattern, it’s going to be tough to see any widespread snowfall during the period. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). If this warm pattern hold tights through the first half of the month, there’s a good chance we will see below normal snowfall totals for the January.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Cold start. Warmer PM with highs in the upper 40s.

TONIGHT:

Still dry. More clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY:

A few showers possible in the evening. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

SATURDAY:

Heavy rain likely late. Maybe some thunder as well. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Showers move back in. Highs in the 40s.