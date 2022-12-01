DECEMBER 1st – Thursday we feel the effects of the cold front from the previous day. Sunshine returns but not the warmth as we struggle our way to the low to mid 30s. The winds will subside some as the day goes on but wind chills will make it feel like the single digits to start. The sudden cold will also create slick travel with patch black ice. A fitting start to meteorological winter if we do say so ourselves.

TOYS FOR TOTS Friday we remain dry with sunshine and this time we bring back the warmth! We’ll see the 50s return across the region as we continue on our rollercoaster run this week. Clouds thicken later in the evening as another rain maker pushes in for the overnight hours. Be sure to stop by and see our 59News crew in Beckley, Princeton, and Lewisburg for our annual Toys for Tots drive!

Saturday starts with showers with a few heavy downpours at times. By mid morning we’ll transition to more isolated chances of rain through peeks of sunshine. Temps still on the warm side as we push into the low 50s.

Sunday we start the day in the 30s with a few showers here and there but most of us will stay dry through the dayside of things. Temps push into the low to mid 50s once again. Rain chances increase for the late evening hours with showers expected for the overnight.

Monday a cold front brings heavy rain at times. It’ll take its time passing through the region so we’ll stay on the warm side of things for now. Temps inch into the mid to upper 50s range but sunshine is going to be hard to find.

Tuesday our showers continue for the morning but eventually push out for the evening. As showers fade, we could see some mixing and even wet snow flakes for the higher terrains with little accumulation expected. Highs in the 50s but overnight lows drop into the 20s and 30s.

Wednesday we clear things up and bring back sunshine but temps drop back into the 40s. A breezy day at times means it’ll feel a touch cooler while out and about.

In your extended forecast the frost December feel returns to the region as we see daytime highs stuck in the 30s and 40s. A few more rainy days lay ahead as we are stuck in an unsettled pattern. So far, outside of a few flurry chances, snow lovers look to strike out for the first week of December.

