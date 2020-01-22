Frigid to start, more comfortable by the afternoon

DISCUSSION: It’s yet another morning with temperatures in the teens as we start our day out today. Though frigid temperatures will be expected out the door this morning, wind chill isn’t too big of a factor this morning. This is due to strong high pressure over the region, keeping the winds rather calm as well as keeping our skies clear of most cloud cover. This will be key in helping get plenty of sunshine to warm things up today.

Another very cold morning.

Temperatures will warm up nicely after another bone-chilling morning, as highs are actually looking to climb slightly above average. Most will make it into the mid 40s. Dry conditions and mostly sunny skies are on tap for most of the day, though clouds will begin to increase as we head into the evening.

Looking good for the afternoon.

Look for dry weather to hang around through Thursday as well. Highs on Thursday will be back above average in the mid and upper 40s. We will see more clouds around throughout the day as our next storm system starts to approach to close out the week.

Our next chance for precipitation doesn’t come into play until the end of the week. By the Friday morning commute, some of us will already be dealing with a rain and snow mix. Most spots are looking warm enough for just plain rain by the afternoon though some mixing will be possible through the Greenbrier Valley and in the high terrain of Pocahontas county. Wintry mix will become more common across the entire area as we drop our temperatures on Friday night.

Unsettled by the end of the week again.

We look to stay active this weekend with a wintry mix continuing on into Saturday. A lot of melting will take place in most spots, which means that accumulations on Saturday aren’t looking very likely outside of the higher elevations, which could pick up a few inches. Accumulation is looking more likely area-wide late Saturday night into Sunday as more cold air rolls in and we drops those temperatures down. A few inches look possible for most locations and there’s a chance we may even see flurries continuing to fall into next week.

We are still looking to be below average as far as snowfall is concerned for the month of January. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). We have kept temperatures far above average as we kicked the month off. Even though we look to close the month on a much colder note, the pattern favors drier conditions which will make it hard to fill that snow deficit.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Frigid start. Sunny and warmer PM. Highs in the 40s.

TONIGHT:

Still dry. Not as cold. Lows in the 20s.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Mainly rain, with some mixing in high elevations. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

More rain and snow. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Flurries possible. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Mainly dry with a few flurries. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 30s.