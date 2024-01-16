WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect through 1 PM, Tuesday for Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, & Pocahontas County. An additional 1 inch of snow is expected during this time complicating travel even farther.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY: Hazardous wind chills with risk of frostbite and hypothermia for

McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Western Nicholas County

until 11 AM, Wednesday

Tazwell, Bland, Giles, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, & Eastern Greenbrier County

until 12PM Wednesday

Western Greenbrier, Eastern Nicholas, & Northwestern Pocahontas County

until 4PM Wednesday

Tuesday morning is going to be a mess with many waking up to just about a half a foot of snow, if not more. Snow showers continue, but from Tuesday morning through the afternoon, not much more snow will accumulate than what we already got.

Roads will be in poor shape, especially less traveled, rural routes. Main roads, while clear enough, will still hold icy spots as morning temps are in the teens. With that said, temps fall throughout the day so even with the help of radiant heat from the sun, it won’t do anything to help roads clear up. Winds will cut through you a bit, even if they are light at 5-10mph. Wind chills in the single digits is about all we can do in the arctic air mass.

Tuesday night we’re still mostly cloudy but snow showers have ended. A few flurries are possible as temps crash into the single digits for lows. Otherwise, we’re just in for a quiet, still, and frigid night. Wind Chill Advisories in place after 5pm with wind chill values into the overnight dropping below zero.

Frozen pipes are a real threat in temperatures like this so remember to let the water drip, open your cabinets under sinks, and keep the heat running. It may be a good time to know where your main water shut off switch is at in case a pipe does break.

Wednesday will be a frigid day far below average for January. Highs struggle into the mid 20s with frost bite threats real throughout the day. Even a light breeze will make the air sting with wind chills in the single digits and teens and we’re expecting 15-20mph winds at times! Early morning wind chills are in the negative teens and negative twenties which is dangerous. The only silver lining is high pressure works into the region to burn off the clouds for afternoon sunshine. Just don’t expect to help warm us up at all. The polar air is here to stay with wind chill below zero much of the day.

Thursday morning, as the thaw/freeze pattern takes hold, roads will be icy in places. Otherwise it is another frigid day with highs only pushing back into the low 30s. Breezy at times so wind chills are still an issue. A good mix of sun and clouds throughout the day but we’re dry at least. But Thursday night, clouds are on the increase as another snow chance brews for Friday. Overnight lows in the 20s.

Friday snow showers return to the region with light accumulations expected area wide. You’ll see wild numbers thrown around on social media but know it is way to early for specifics as lots can change. The storm itself hasn’t even formed yet so snow fall projections aren’t reliable. On our end, a few items to nail down for exact totals but with such cold air in place already and a frozen ground, it won’t take much to fall for it to cause travel issues like black ice and light accumulations area wide. If you have plans for Friday, best to expect a challenging day either way. Highs are below freezing in the 20s and wind chills will be colder yet.

Saturday occasional snow showers, especially early on will certainly be enough to cause travel issues as morning lows in the single digits makes rock salt useless. Afternoon highs aren’t impressive in the teens with wind chills making it feel much colder. Clouds begin to clear up quite a bit into the overnight hours which allow temps to drop fast into the single digits again.

Sunday the frigid morning in the single digits but clearing skies brings back the sun by the afternoon. Not that it helps with the air temperatures as we struggle our way into the mid 20s. However, the sun will be helpful in keeping roads clear in the daylight hours. With overnight lows back in the single digits for many, icy roads become the norm again.

In your extended forecast, signs are developing for a short lived warm up as we push closer to average in the 40s. It’ll take a while to thaw completely but with temp warming each day from Monday next week and beyond, we’ll see our snow week become just a puddle of a memory.



TUESDAY

Snow showers, some heavy at times early then clearing. Highs in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY

Clearing, sun & clouds. Highs in the 20s.

THURSDAY

Sun & Clouds, Breezy, Frigid. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY

Snow showers, some breaks. Highs in the low 30s.

SATURDAY

Breezy, frigid, AM Snow. Highs in the 20s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine but frigid. Highs in the 20s.

MONDAY

Frosty, breezy, sunny. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

Sunshine & near average. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny with increasing clouds late. Highs in the 40s.