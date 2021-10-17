FROST ADVISORIES kick off the new work week

***THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG, VA HAS ISSUED A FROST ADVISORY***

The advisory is issued for Tazewell and Bland Counties in Virginia from 4 am to 9 am on Monday, October 18th. Sensitive plants will need to be protected or brought inside as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing overnight tonight into the morning.

Tonight continues to be blustery with north winds still howling across the region at 5-10mph with gusts as high as 20mph or more. We do remain clear tonight but that will allow temperatures to drop fast after sunset through the 40s and crashing into the low 30s. Sheltered valleys and higher elevations could see their first frost of the season as many of us flirt with the 32-degree mark.

Monday, highs slowly return to the upper 50s and low 60s across the region as winds shift more southerly and high pressure takes control. We’ll still face some cold mornings, with frost being possible heading out the door Monday morning!

Tuesday, highs make a quick jump back into the upper 60s and the low 70s as wind shift out of the south. High pressure will still be in control, which also means we continue to see the sun from the day before.

Wednesday is a copy and paste type of day from Tuesday. Highs in the 60s and 70s, plenty of sun and just a few passing clouds.

Thursday we are still dry for most of the day but another cold front is waiting just off towards our west. Despite getting close to the 70-degree mark, there will still be a chill in the air as the fall-like feel stays with us. Showers move in for the evening and overnight.

Friday will be a few degrees colder after Thursday’s cold front passes through in the early morning. Clouds will fade for the afternoon with sunshine returning in full. Highs still stuck in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Saturday looks to remain dry for now with some extra clouds. Timing on Thursday’s front actually passing through will determine in Saturday does in fact stay dry. Indications are we’ll see a bit of a quiet break between systems for the weekend.

In the extended forecast, cold air is reinforced which will help drop our temps back into the upper 40s and low 50s across the entire region. All of us could see our first frost next week with a few of us experiencing our first hard freeze, ending the 2021 growing season.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.



TONIGHT:

Windy and Cold. Lows in the low to mid-30s for many of us.

MONDAY:

Cool and dry. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY

Seasonable. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY:

Few clouds, cold. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Chilly and clear. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Cool and clear. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY:

Dry and clear. Highs in the upper 50s & low 60s.