The following advisories/watches/warnings have been issued:

Frost Advisory from 3 AM to 9 AM Monday morning for McDowell county.

Freeze Warning from 3 AM to 9 AM Monday morning for eastern Pocahontas county.

Freeze Watch for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, Giles, Bland, and Tazewell counties. This watch goes into effect from 2:00 AM to 8:00 AM this upcoming Tuesday morning, 04/25.

Colder air is expected to sink in over the next couple of days. As it does, our overnight lows are expected to drop into the low 30s and potentially in the 20s across the higher elevations. Along with calm winds and clearing skies, the chances for frost and freezing conditions will increase for the overnight and into Tuesday morning. If you have outdoor plants, take steps to protect them, including covering them up or taking them inside if possible. While the watch does not go into effect until early Tuesday morning, definitely a good idea to plan ahead accordingly.

Tonight, we see another dry night in the forecast. Everyone should see a fair mix of clouds through the overnight as we head into our new work week. As you get ready to start the new work week, packing the cold weather jacket will help! Overnight lows are expected to drop into the 30s so quite a cold night in store. If you have concern for any outdoor plants tonight, either try to find ways to cover them up or take them inside tonight if possible.

Monday officially brings back dry weather across the entire area with the arrival of a new high-pressure system. It will start up north and gradually transition eastward across West Virginia and Virginia. Plenty of sunshine for the new work week but the sun will not help the temperatures too much. Expect a cool start on Monday as we see afternoon highs once again only reach the 50s.

Tuesday is another sunny day on track. High pressure from Monday continues on for Tuesday as a mostly sunny day is on track. With dry weather in place and the system making its way eastward, we should see temperatures officially make their way back into the 60s.

Wednesday is looking to bring back a fair of mix of cloud cover to the area. A stalled front will develop down toward the southern United States. As it does, a few stray showers will look to remain possible on Wednesday. For this system, the general rule will follow as such: the closer you are to the state line of West Virginia and Virginia, the better your chances are to see showers. The farther north you go, the less likely you will see them. Look for temperatures to be on the mild side and rise into the 60s.

Thursday continues a similar pattern to Wednesday. Another day where a mix of sun and clouds, along with an isolated shower remains possible. While we appear to be trending drier for Thursday, a similar rule applies to where the farther south you are, the better the chances you’ll see an isolated shower or two. Temperatures will only continue to climb as we see afternoon highs get into the 60s.

Friday follows with the best chance of showers yet. A passing low-pressure system will cross through the southern and southeastern portion of the United States. As it does, it will push through better chances for afternoon showers on Friday. With Friday looking to be a cloudy day, our temperatures will drop once again and only get into the 50s to end off the work week.

Saturday continues on with the chances of rain. While we are trending more on the dry side for our Saturday, a few isolated showers will be possible as a new low pressure system approaches from the west. While a fair amount of clouds will be sticking around, the hints of sun we see for Saturday will help our temperatures get back into the 50s.

Sunday ends off the weekend with better rain chances compared to Saturday. A new low pressure system is expected to cross through West Virginia and Virginia throughout your Sunday. Scattered showers can be expected and potentially a rumble of thunder or two as our weekend comes to a close. Despite the rain and the cloud cover, our afternoon highs should still reach into the 50s.

In your extended forecast, as we transition to May, better rain chances appear to be on the way. But we will still have plenty of time to enjoy the sunshine mixed in with the showers. As for temperatures, we look to be a couple degrees below average for this time of year. Given how warm we have been, it will be nice to get some cooler weather back across West Virginia and Virginia.

Spring Fire Ban is currently in place for West Virginia and Virginia which lasts until May 31st and April 30th respectively. This means burning is prohibited from 7 AM to 5 PM that day. If you need to burn anything after 5 PM, you must make sure that it is completely extinguished by 7 AM the next day. Also make sure that all fires must have a ring or safety strip around it.

TONIGHT

Cold night ahead. Frost developing is possible. Lows in the low 30s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY

Another sunny day. Warming up. Highs near the 60 mark.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny skies. Southern stray showers possible. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY

More southern isolated showers possible. Highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY

Better rain chances return in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY

Chance of an isolated shower or two. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY

Better rain chances return. Highs in the middle 50s.

MONDAY

Isolated showers early. Drier afternoon. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s.