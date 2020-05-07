Frosty Morning, More Wintry Weather Ahead

Frost/Freeze Headlines

A FREEZE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR POCAHONTAS AND WESTERN GREENBRIER COUNTIES THROUGH 9 AM THURSDAY MORNING

A FROST ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR FAYETTE, RALEIGH, WYOMING AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES THROUGH 9 AM THURSDAY MORNING

Thursday is looking nicer than the first few days of the week. We bring back sunshine and will be warmer as highs make it into the mid and upper 50s. A few spots could even make it into the low 60s. This is still below average, but at least it’s more comfortable than where we are coming from. Lows on Thursday night will be in the mid to upper 30’s.

Looking towards Friday we see the biggest changes to the forecast. We have our next frontal system make its way through, bringing showers and steady rain to the region. The cold front will bring with it the remnants of an arctic air mass that will bring a wide spread hard freeze to the region, and even change some of the rain over to snow. Lows will be in the upper to mid 20s for most!

We could even see some minor snow accumulation on grassy surfaces by Saturday morning. Snow totals right now look to be between a dusting to an inch or two depending on elevation. For Beckley it’s still not the latest in the season we have seen measurable snowfall, but if any falls in Charleston and Huntington it could be a new record!

Saturday we feel the effects of that arctic cold with highs only in the 40s, additionally left over showers will continue in the area, in the form of both rain and snow. We do look to dry out by the afternoon and bring back more sunshine. Lows remain right around the freezing mark overnight.

Sunday we see a rebound temperature wise, while still well below average we see a return to the 50s and 60s with more sunshine than clouds expected. It will be a good day to celebrate mom! Lows manage to stick to the upper 30s.

Monday looks to be more unsettled with highs again in the upper 50s, Tuesday stays drier with highs much the same as Monday. Wednesday stays cool and dry in the 50s. It’s not until Thursday and Friday of next week we see the chance to return to more normal temperatures in the 60’s!

Gardeners, be advised there is a widespread potential for frost especially towards the end of the week. Stay up to date with us all week right here.

We have now entered the month of May and it looks like the first two weeks of May will generally be below average. Severe weather season is now in full swing, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



THURSDAY:

Looking drier, and a bit warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Rain possible. Eventually rain switches to snow by the evening. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY:

An isolated snow shower chance in the morning. Much cooler than average. Highs in the low 40s. Starting the day in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY:

Unsettled again. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out. Highs near 50.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Sunshine and finally back to average with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 70s.

