Tonight sees an increase in clouds with a few showers possible after midnight. This could make for some wet roadways toward dawn, so keep that in mind when preparing for the morning! Low temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s.

Friday sees our rain chances continue with a strong cold front pushing through. Though rainfall from this front does not look overly impressive, the drop in high temperatures will be! High temperatures on Friday will be in the middle to upper 60s, which is cooler than Thursday but will be far warmer than the weekend! Expect not much sunshine with the gloom returning. If you’re headed out to high school football Friday evening, have the rain gear ready – it won’t rain all the time but occasional light showers and drizzle will be possible. Temperatures will drop into the 50s by the end of area games.

Saturday is shaping up to be a cool and gloomy day – perfect for Chili Fest! The day looks to be a drizzly day much like what we saw a couple of weeks ago – where occasional light sprinkles and drizzle fall under mostly cloudy skies. The big headline for the weekend will be high temperatures – highs will only be in the 50s for both Saturday and Sunday!

Sunday could allow a stray sprinkle or snow flurry up in the mountains before dawn with temperatures dropping into the middle to upper 30s for lows that morning. With dew point values below freezing, we could see some hoar frost – we’d love to see some of your photos for that and you can send them over to our website – find the Weather Together tab! Sunday will bring the sunshine for the afternoon, but it’s a cold day with highs only in the lower 50s.

Monday keeps the chance for a few showers around with a trough scooting through. As a result, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies, with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Tuesday begins the warming trend as we begin to encroach on what’s seasonal for this time of year temperature-wise. We’ll see high temperatures in the lower 60s under partly sunny skies.

Wednesday brings mostly sunny skies to the region with high pressure in control, with highs in the middle 60s.

Thursday keeps skies partly cloudy through the early afternoon but clouds will be on the increase late with our next storm system heading in. High temperatures will be near 70.

Looking ahead, temperatures will rebound following our first real cold spell this weekend – our average high temperature is in the upper 60s this time of year, and we will get back to that level by the middle of the month! Keep in mind that fall fire season has begun in West Virginia – no burning during the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.!

TONIGHT

Cloudy, showers after midnight. Lows in the middle to upper 50s.

FRIDAY

Few showers. Gloomy – bring the raincoats for high school football games! Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy and gloomy with periods of drizzle. Highs in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY

AM sprinkles – perhaps a few mountain flurries! PM sun. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY

Few showers. Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny. Warming back up. Highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Nice! Highs in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Isolated shower late. Highs near 70.

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy, few showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy, few scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Cooler again. Highs in the lower 60s.