Wednesday is even colder yet but at least we continue our dry stretch. Sunshine in the afternoon won’t do much for us as many of us won’t make it out of the 50s! As sunset approaches, skies remain clear, and winds calm, expect the mid to upper 30s for overnight lows. Frost is a safe bet overnight into Thursday morning for more of us.

Category 4, Major Hurricane Ian begins to push into Florida today near the Cape Coral area just south of Tampa. 140 mph winds, heavy flooding rain, high storm surge all follow the slow moving storm. Moving north-northeast around 10mph, folks left in its path will certainly need good thoughts. Flooding, wind damage, power outages and the likes await the folks of Florida.

Thursday we start to see the thermometer move in the opposite direction than that last few days as we see a touch more humidity added back into the region. Sunshine and a more southerly wind flow will help us get back into the low to mid 60s.

Friday will still be below average for many of us as we start the day with mostly clear conditions. Still frost in the 40s but we work our way back into the mid and upper 60s. Ian is expected to continue its push north but will take its time. Clouds will increase Friday evening ahead of Ian with showers expected for the overnight.

Saturday will be a soggy and windy day as the remnants of Ian push into our region from south to north. Showers and T-storms are a safe bet throughout the day given Ian stays on track. Without much of a western push, Ian looks to hang around our region for a few days. Highs will be stuck in the 60s.

Sunday features remnants of Ian over the two-Virginias bringing scattered showers in the morning with rumbles of thunder for the afternoon. Localized high water in troublesome areas possible with repeated rounds of showers but over all we should fare well in this regard. Highs still cool in the 60s.

Monday we start to see what’s left of Ian push towards the east and with much of the moisture rained out over the weekend, showers become less frequent. Still a good umbrella day as scattered showers will continue to roam the region. Highs begin to cool back into the low 60s.

Tuesday the eastern mountains will hold on to a shower or two in the morning as Ian makes its way out. High pressure is helping kick Ian to the coast so most of us west to east will enjoy the return of sunshine as the day progresses. Just don’t expect much help temp wise as we struggle our way to the upper 50s and low 60s.

In your extended forecast temps look to remain below average but at least we aren’t seeing any indications of bitterly cold conditions. A few rain makers filter in but over all the trend is for dry and cool weather as fall continue on.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny & Cold. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Sunny & cool. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY

Sunny start, PM Clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1ST

Showers increase throughout the day. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY

Heavy rain & T-storms. Highs in the upper 60s / Low 70s.

MONDAY

Off and on showers. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY

AM Mnt Showers. Clearing PM. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY

Still sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny start. Iso PM showers. Highs in the 70s.