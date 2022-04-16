Tonight, high pressure certainly cleared us up nicely today allowing us to be warmer but our luck and good fortune will run out. Clear skies and northwest winds will see to temps crashing into the 30s across the region. Frost and freeze warnings are out towards our west so early gardeners should take care of any early plantings.





EASTER SUNDAY, starts off frost with sunshine so make sure to plan for jackets and sweaters for those early Easter egg hunts and church services. We’ll warm up slowly through the morning with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Strong winds build throughout the day with breezy conditions to start then windy conditions on the back half of the day. Winds shift from the northwest to the southeast for the afternoon gusting near 30mph. We’ll stay dry but clouds do increase Sunday evening ahead of our next rain maker set to move in during the overnight hours.

Monday, a messy afternoon is looking likely as rain moves in across the region. Eastern Mountains looks to be cold enough for some icing issues for much of the day. Farther south and west a few rumbles of thunder are possible with heavy rain at times. The system is quick moving which will help clear us up for the evening hours.

Tuesday, morning lows will be cold enough to warrant frost especially in the higher elevations. Additionally, some lingering mountain showers in the morning keeps clouds in the forecast through much of the day. This won’t do much to help our temperatures into the afternoon, as highs will only reach into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Wednesday, starts off frosty but temps warm up nicely by the afternoon into the low 60s. We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies with fair weather clouds here and there. We’ll still be breezy at times with winds 10-15mph gusting upwards of 20mph.

Thursday is looking to stay dry with sunshine returning for all. Temps rise back into the upper 60s and low 70s across the two-Virginias. Partly sunny skies will make for an enjoyable afternoon.

Friday we’re clear and nice with highs pushing that 80 degree mark as our late month warming trend continues. A few clouds build in late Friday evening as rain is expected Saturday.

The extended forecast, the warmth continues for a bit before we get back into a rainy pattern and cooler temps to finish out the month of April.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear / Frosty! Lows near freezing.

(EASTER) SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain looking likely. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy, AM showers. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out slowly. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny, mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY:

Sunny and mild. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Sunny with highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Few more clouds. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Stormy / Mild. Highs in the 70s.