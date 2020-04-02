Frosty Tonight. Nice Friday

A Frost Advisory is in effect for Wyoming and McDowell counties from midnight through 9 AM Friday. Everyone will likely see frost, but the growing season has not been declared for the rest of the area yet. Make sure you cover all temperature sensitive vegetation tonight, regardless of your location.



DISCUSSION: Tonight will be another chilly one. Widespread frost is likely as overnight lows drop into the low and mid 30s. If you have already begun growing, make sure you cover up temperature sensitive vegetation. A Frost Advisory remains in effect until 9 AM Friday morning for Wyoming and McDowell counties. We will stay dry tonight with clear skies.

Tonight’s Forecast

Friday is looking great as well. Temperatures will be even warmer as highs make it back into the low 60s with a few spots in the upper 50s. It will be a great day to end the week and lead to an even nicer Saturday.

The Day Ahead

Saturday brings more sunshine and we really start to warm up. Highs are going to be back in the upper 60s and low 70s. Rain will hold off through the day and evening and isn’t set to return until Sunday. Showers that we do see on Sunday look fairly isolated during the day. They will pick up in coverage a bit during the evening. We will still be warm with highs in the low 70s.

Temperature Trend

It looks like the start of next week is going to be unsettled. Rain chances will remain in the forecast through at least Thursday or Friday at this point. Temperatures will still remain mild as highs stay in the upper 60s and low 70s. We look to cool down by the end of the week, but also look to dry out.

The month of March was generally above average. We are now shifting our attention from snow forecasting to severe weather. Now that severe weather season is arriving, it is important to refresh those emergency kits and have at least two ways to get severe warnings. As always, we’ll be here to keep you informed.

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Gradual drying with some lingering drizzle. Cool with lows in the low and mid 30s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Just a few Showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, Some showers. Highs in the upper 60 and low 70s..

TUESDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

More showers. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

More sunshine. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Dry and nice. Highs in the 60s.