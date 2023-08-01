Tonight is another wonderful night here in southern West Virginia, with cool and crisp air. With lower humidity, this will be a great time to give the AC a bit of a break once again and crack open the window for some natural cooling, as temperatures slide back into the middle 50s. The full moon, the Sturgeon Moon, as it is nicknamed, will be in full force tonight! It is also a supermoon and boy, you’ll be able to tell – you barely needed a flashlight last night outside where it was so bright!

Wednesday could pop an isolated shower up in the mountains with a slight increase in humidity as high pressure shifts off to our northeast. That will begin to bring a southerly flow back into the region. However, with that being said, the increase in moisture in the atmosphere looks to be minimal, meaning only a stray shower/storm or two is expected, with highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday brings the risk of a few storms back into the picture with more humidity with our southerly breeze ushering in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. A few scattered storms, capable of locally heavy rainfall will be possible, though our severe weather risk looks pretty low at this juncture. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Friday continues the risk for a few isolated storms, as a typical Appalachian heat and humidity-induced storm pattern develops where afternoon storms pop up like popcorn. Many of us will be dry but a few rumblers will be around with highs around 80 degrees.

A front nearby Saturday could kick an isolated storm or two early but an area of high pressure to our north should help mitigate storm chances for the afternoon at this point. It’ll be a summertime day, with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Sunday keeps the chance for a few storms, but again, neither day appears likely to see widespread showers and thunderstorms at this point, with high temperatures on Sunday in the middle 80s. Of the two days, Saturday looks the driest, but Sunday’s storm chances shouldn’t be a reason to cancel plans, either.

Monday brings the risk for a few scattered storms with another system scooting through, with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Tuesday however, is trending drier with high pressure setting in. That should give us a good bit of sunshine with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Looking ahead, it’s a classic summertime pattern here in Appalachia, with temperatures near average in the lower to middle 80s and occasional rounds of storms, primarily formed by the heat and humidity in the afternoon. Don’t forget that the StormTracker 59 app has our interactive radar available to you at the push of a button and is completely free to allow you to zoom in on your town to see where the storms are in relation to you!

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and cool again. Lows in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Isolated shower, most are dry. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

THURSDAY

Scattered storms likely. Some could produce locally heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY

Isolated storms. Highs around 80.

SATURDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY

Few scattered storms possible, plenty of dry time! Highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY

Scattered storm chances continue. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, nice! Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Few isolated storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY

Isolated shower or two. Highs in the middle 80s.