Tonight could feature a stray sprinkle or two but most of us are dry. Some patchy fog will be possible with temperatures falling into the upper 50s to right around 60 degrees.

Tuesday looks dry with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s – it’ll be a beautiful day for you to enjoy!

Wednesday looks mostly dry as well with partly sunny skies, though a scattered shower or two cannot be ruled out with a touch more heat and humidity in addition to a strong cold front pushing through as we’ll see high temperatures back up into the lower to middle 80s – pretty toasty considering the time of year!

Thursday our mountain county friends hold onto the clouds and a few rain chances to start the day as a result of a northwest breeze behind the cold front, but high pressure will begin to clear us out as the day progresses. Just don’t expect a warmup as temps take a hit with cooler air settling in. Highs struggle into the upper 60s for the mountains and low 70s for the lowlands.

Friday will certainly feel like fall with highs only making their way into the lower 60s with our mountains even cooler in the 50s. It’ll be a cold morning and evening colder evening so break out the sweaters! FROST is possible across the highest peaks both Friday night and Saturday night, though most of us will remain in the lower 40s.

Saturday features a lot of sunshine but it’s another cool day, with highs only in the upper 60s – a very fall-like day which will be great for the upcoming fall foliage!

Sunday we start to warm up ahead of our next rain maker with most of us staying dry under partly clear skies until sunset. A few rain chances are possible in the afternoon as temps work their way up to the middle to upper 70s for highs.

Monday looks cool once again behind Sunday’s storm system with morning showers and mist over the mountains and highs back in the 60s for most locations.

In our extended forecast, our late summer feel comes to a crashing halt with a crisper fall feel moving in. A few rain chances here and there, but most of us look to continue our dry trend. We’ve got our eye on the tropics currently heating up and our first real frost threat the closer to the end of September we get.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, few PM clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny, PM showers. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

THURSDAY

AM mountain showers, clearing PM. Highs around 70.

FRIDAY

Sunny and a bit chilly! Highs in the lower 60s – bring a jacket for high school football!

SATURDAY

Sunny and still cool. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY

Increasing showers, few afternoon showers. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY

AM showers, especially over the mountain. PM clearing. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer, with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Clear & cool. Highs in the upper 60s.