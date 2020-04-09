Getting Chilly Tonight. Some Snow Friday AM

DISCUSSION: A Wind Advisory is in effect for northwestern Pocahontas county until 8 PM tonight. Winds that gust up to 50 MPH could cause some additional power outages in the advised area.

A Freeze Watch is in effect for Wyoming and McDowell counties from 1 AM until 10 AM Friday. Even if you aren’t under a watch or advisory, widespread frost and freeze is likely tonight and tomorrow morning. Take the steps you need to protect your temperature sensitive vegetation.

Tonight is going to be much colder than what we have seen over the last few days. We are dry until after midnight, but at that point some light rain/snow showers will be possible. Temperatures this evening will drop into the low 30s and we do remain fairly breezy. Widespread frost/freeze is possible early Friday morning across the entire area, so make sure you cover up or bring in any temperature sensitive vegetation.

Snow totals will be very small. Most won’t see anything in terms of accumulation. A dusting to an inch will be possible in the high terrain. This shouldn’t cause any problems for essential workers who have to commute in the morning. Just don’t be surprised if you do see some snow early in the morning.

Friday is looking dry for the most part, but a quick round of snow will be possible VERY early in the morning. We start to dry out by the afternoon, but we will still be chilly. Highs on Friday will be stuck in the mid 40s and overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. A hard freeze is possible by Saturday morning. We will likely see some additional frost/freeze headlines for Saturday morning.

Saturday looks dry, but cool as highs will only make it into the low and mid 50s. Overnight lows will be a bit more mild as we only drop into the upper 30s and low 40s by Easter Morning. Easter Sunday looks unsettled at this point. The first part of the day looks to be dry and will allow our temperatures to warm back up into the low 60s. Rain will begin to move in during the late afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will be mild, so we are seeing all rain heading into Monday.

Heavy rainfall is likely early Monday morning. At this point we will need to watch our flood prone areas as some spots could pick up 2 or more inches of rain through the morning. This does clear out very quickly. We will be dry by Monday afternoon and could even see sunshine. Highs make it into the low 60s, but fall into the low 30s by early Tuesday morning.





We are dry on Tuesday and Wednesday, but chilly. Highs both days will be 5 to 10 degrees below average in the low 50s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s once more. We bring back unsettled weather on Thursday and stay cold. We will likely see some rain and snow throughout the day Thursday as our highs struggle to make it into the 40s.



Some additional rain/snow showers are possible Friday with highs in the low 40s. We dry out for the weekend and warm back up into the 50s. This is still below average for this time of year.

It looks like we could be in for more chilly weather as we continue through April. A few very light snow chances are in the forecast as well. Winter doesn’t want to quit yet, but the end of April we will begin to trend a little bit warmer. We are entering severe weather season, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings as we move throughout the active season.

TONIGHT:

Snow showers after midnight. Frost/freeze as lows fall into the low 30s.

FRIDAY:

A snow shower here or there before the sun comes up then drying out. Frost likely in the morning and we’re cold through the day. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking quiet after a frosty start. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Rain returns by the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY:

More rain during the morning before drying out. Could be heavy at times and could lead to some flooding. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Drier, but cooler. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still dry. Still cool. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Rain/snow returns. Cooler. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Lingering rain/snow. Chilly with highs in the low 40s.

SATURDAY:

Drier and a bit warmer, but still below average. Highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY:

Quiet and warmer with highs in the mid 50s.