Getting Chilly Tonight

This evening will bring clearing skies and very chilly temperatures. We will watch our lows reach the low 40s with a few spots in the upper 30s. Regardless, it will be a quiet night and lead to a very nice morning.

At the bus stop we will see plenty of sunshine. It will be a dry and nice start to the day. We will be chilly though as temperatures are expected to be in the low 40s and upper 30s as we kick off the morning. We will warm up pretty quickly throughout the day.

Wednesday is looking good right now, highs hover near 70 degrees throughout the day. Sunshine should be expected across the area as high pressure maintains general control over the area ahead of our next front.

Thursday follows in Wednesdays footsteps, high pressure remains in control for the two Virginias with sunshine expected to filter in throughout the daytime. Highs make a quick jump to the 70s for most as some warmer air surges ahead of the next frontal system poised to pass through. We could bring in some showers as we head later into the evening, but most of the rain holds off until Friday.

Friday will bring a shock to the system as a COLD front roars into the area. This will bring a big shift temperature wise for the day on Friday as highs tumble to the 50s. Rain is likely throughout the morning and afternoon, thankfully by the evening we begin to dry out.

Another widespread frost and potentially the first hard freeze for some areas looks possible Friday night into Saturday! Depending on how much moisture is left and the exact timing of the departing front, a few snowflakes could be possible in the highest elevations of Pocahontas, Fayette and Greenbrier counties as the coldest air settles in. Chances are on the lower end for this, but it bears mentioning at least.

Saturday is a chilly chilly day, with temperatures only into the upper 40s and 50s. We dry out for the most part across the two Virginias, with the off chance of a stray shower making an appearance during the early morning hours. Overall the day is really a taste of late fall weather, just in mid-fall.

Sunday we warm up back to slightly more seasonable weather into the low 60s, dry skies once again remain in control. High pressure has anchored itself along the eastern US at this point, this keeps us dry for at least another day.

Monday sees a brief warmup as our next cold front makes an approach to the region, highs into the upper 60s and the low 70s are expected for most. Monday itself will be dry and sunny, but clouds will likely increase the later in the day you go.

The timing this mid-week front is tricky, and when and how the front passes will be key to staying in more above average to seasonal weather, or falling back into another cold spell. For now the forecast stands as rainy conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday with cooler weather slowly filtering in, both days highs hang into the 60s. Thursday, for now is on the cooler side but we start to dry out as the next round of high pressure takes over.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

As the leaves start to change, be sure to take plenty of pictures and send them to us. You can do so on any social media platform through email by sending them to weather@wvnstv.com, or through our new online portal here.

TONIGHT:

Clear skies and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY:

Dry, with increasing evening clouds. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

A few showers in the morning and then getting cold. Some flakes possible late in the high terrain. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Unsettled. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Looking Drier. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 60s.