Getting Cold Tonight!







DISCUSSION: Overnight we are looking very chilly with 20s and even teens possible. Wind chill values will make it feel even colder, especially in the higher terrain. Snow accumulation looks fairly minimal. Most pick up less than an inch, if any. A bigger concern will be a refreeze. Anything that is wet out there tonight can become icy, so use caution driving late tonight and early Friday morning.

High pressure is finally back in control going through our Friday. We will see some sunshine return, but it is going to be a cold day. Highs will be stuck in the upper 20s throughout the afternoon and overnight lows will be even colder as they drop into the teens. This is really the only winter like day we have in the 10 day forecast at this time.

Saturday will bring temperatures closer to average in the low 40s. We are looking quiet and sunny. Sunday is also looking drier for the most part with highs in the upper 40s. This is great news as we need consecutive dry days to help lower some of the streams, creeks and rivers.

We look to start the work week off on a dry note. Showers do return by Tuesday however. We could even see a few showers very late on Monday night. Another batch of heavy rain is possible Tuesday. Wednesday looks to feature a few lingering flurries behind that system before starting to clear out, and the remainder of the week looks quiet at the moment. Temperatures also look to remain above average through much of next week.

Rain could be back in the forecast as we head into the weekend. Some models have us dry, while others bring showers on Saturday and then some snow showers on Sunday.

The rest of February is looking fairly mild and above average. Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring for the second year in a row. As of right now it looks like he may be right! We also look very active as we need to keep rain chances in for much of this week.



TONIGHT:

A few flurries. Much colder with lows in the 20s and teens.

FRIDAY:

Mainly dry with sunshine returning. Much colder with highs in the 30s and upper 20s.

SATURDAY:

Staying dry. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Looking dry. Highs 40s.

MONDAY:

Dry start with increasing clouds. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY:

More rain returns. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering mix, then dry. A bit cooler. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Staying dry. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Another dry one. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

A few showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Colder with a few flakes. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.





