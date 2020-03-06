Getting Slick Tonight. Cold and Gusty







Winter Alerts



A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for northwestern Pocahontas county from 4 AM Friday until 1 AM Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 AM Saturday for eastern Fayette county. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 AM Saturday for Western Greenbrier, Summers, Mercer and Tazewell county.

Wind Alerts

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 9 AM Saturday for eastern Greenbrier and Monroe county.

Friday night will be slippery as temperatures drop fast into the mid 20s. This is where snow will have an easier time sticking on the roadways. Heavy snow bands will likely cause poor visibility, a quick coating on the roadways and rapidly changing road conditions. Be sure to take it slow out there through the evening and even out the door Saturday morning.

Tonight’s Forecast

Snow accumulation is not looking very impressive for the low lands, but some minor accumulations are possible. Most will pick up 1 to 3 inches. We could see 3 to 6 in the high terrain of eastern Fayette and Western Greenbrier counties. The real winners will be the high terrain of Pocahontas, Webster and Randolph counties. 6 to 12 inches is not out of the question. This is an elevation dependent snow storm and a classic upslope event. This is great news for the ski resorts. Most of this will stick during the early through late evening, but some snow could linger into Saturday morning.

Snow Totals

Winds will remain gusty this evening with gusts up to 30 MPH. As temperatures fall into the 20s, our wind chill values will be in the teens and even single digits. It will be important to bundle up tonight. Out the door tomorrow morning, we will still be gusty with bitter wind chills.

Wind Chill Values Tonight and Tomorrow

Out the door Saturday morning we could see some lingering snow showers. We dry out by the afternoon and clouds will start to decrease. We will be cold on Saturday with highs in the low 40s and even upper 30s. It will still be somewhat gusty through the first part of the day.

The Day Ahead

Sunday is looking great. We have more sunshine to enjoy and temperatures will be even warmer as highs make it into the upper 50s and even low 60s. Enjoy the sunshine and warmth because we will be active yet again by the middle of next week.

Weekend Outlook

Don’t forget that we “spring forward” early Sunday morning. If you still have a clock you need to manually set, make sure you set it forward one hour before you go to bed Saturday night. This is also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Spring Forward

Monday will be another warm day with highs in the low 60s. Clouds will start to increase, but showers look to hold off until Tuesday. Rain will through the day Tuesday, but we stay mild with highs in the 50s and 60s. Wednesday brings a smaller rain chance, but a few additional showers are possible. Highs will still be warm in the 50s. Thursday is looking quieter, but we are active again to close out the week.



Friday and Saturday will bring another chance for more widespread rainfall. No snow in the forecast as temperatures look to remain above average. As a matter of fact, much of March at this point is looking to remain above average. The groundhog may have been right. It doesn’t look like too many opportunities are on tap for winter to return.

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Snow showers continue. Poor visibility and slick at times. Lows in the 20s with wind chill values in the teens.

SATURDAY:

Dry day aside from a morning snow shower. Still cool. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Beautiful. Sunshine and warm. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

MONDAY:

Mild, partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Mild, rain returns. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Just a few showers. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Looking quieter. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Heavier rain moves in. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

More rain. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Lingering shower. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Quiet and warm. Highs in the 50s.







