Wednesday begins with hit and miss showers as a low spins just off towards our west. The spin wheel action will keep rounds of showers moving through southwest to northeast most of the morning. Showers become more scattered into the afternoon and eventually fading out by the early evening. Temps are cooler in the upper 50s but toss in 20-30mph winds, and it’ll simply be a miserable day anyway.

Thursday begins dry but with mostly cloudy skies with temps in the 40s. That damp feel is still with us for much of the morning. Mountain valley fog is a safe bet which will lift through the morning. By the afternoon many of us should get back into more sunshine as clouds fade throughout the day. Northwest winds 10-15mph keep temps tame though in the upper 50s once again.

Friday is looking nice with sunshine and calmer winds than the previous days. Just a picture perfect fall day as temps push into the low 60s. A good day to do some yard work clearing up the fallen leaves.

Saturday looks to warm slightly more with more sunshine than clouds. Winds begin to shift out of the southwest giving us a boost to the low and mid 60s. Warmer to the south and west while our higher elevations remain in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunday starts off looking nice with a few more clouds but sunshine. Temps work their way back to the upper 50s and low 60s for many of us but our next rain maker sits just off towards our west. Expect increasing clouds through the afternoon with showers a safe bet later in the evening.

Halloween looks to remain a day with scattered showers here and there. It may be a good idea to plan ahead for rain with your costumes this year. Temps are near the 60 degree mark by the afternoon and look to stay fairly steady in the mid to upper 50s through trick or treat times.

Tuesday will feature a few lingering showers but over all we begin to clear out thanks to high pressure moving its way in slowly. Expect a few mountain sprinkles much of the morning before skies clear southwest to northeast by the evening hours. Temps still near average in the upper 50s and low 60s.

In your extended forecast we look to dry out once again for a couple more days but more rain chances filter their way through as we get into the month of November. At least temps look to remain near average giving the first week of November a fall feel instead of a wintery one.

Remember, Fall Fire Season is in effect for West Virginia. With trees now dropping their leaves more and more along with fairly dry stretches on the way, follow fire bans in effect closely. Fall brush and forest fires can get out of hand quickly with all the extra dry fuel lying around.

