Sunday morning starts off with lingering on and off showers, again concentrated to the east. As we move into the afternoon, we should see our area begin to dry out while still under cloudy skies. It will be hard at times to see any sunshine, which will only allow our temperatures to reach the 60s.

Monday, after starting off the morning with patchy fog and cloudy skies, will see them decrease as we settle into partly cloudy skies. This will be short lived, however, as our next weather system approaches overnight. A stray shower remains possible late, but some peaks of sunshine in the afternoon will help temperatures get into the 70s.

Tuesday sees the chance for showers as our weather system approaches. You can expect to see isolated showers for your Tuesday under cloudy skies. While everyone won’t see showers, packing an umbrella, and maybe a jacket, will help with temperatures only in the 60s.

Wednesday will be a gloomy, cloudy day as our weather system moves through. Showers will be a good bet for the middle of the week so keep the umbrella on standby from Tuesday. The rain and cloud cover will not assist with afternoon highs, as many only reach into the 60s.

Thursday looks unsettled as well with a weather trough sticking around West Virginia and Virginia. While many can expect a few breaks throughout the day, the chance for lingering showers exists for Thursday. Mostly cloudy skies and any rain showers will again keep our temperatures down, with most only in the 60s.

Friday sees improving conditions, especially for our eastern counties with high pressure building in. The chance for an isolated sprinkle or two will exist for our western counties before fading out as we head into the overnight. With some decent sunshine expected, afternoon highs will make a return back into the 70s.

Saturday begins the weekend with dry weather expected as high pressure builds in. A few clouds will be around but not much in the way when it comes to any rain. To welcome in the weekend, afternoon highs will make the climb into the low 70s.

In your extended forecast, next weekend is trending dry as high pressure remains in control. This will help our temperatures rise up more into the low and middle 70s. The start of the next work week is also trending dry with plenty of sunshine. We are continuing to track the tropics as we close our September and officially move into October.

SUNDAY

Morning rain. Cloudy PM. Highs in middle 60s.

MONDAY

Few peaks of sun. Showers late. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY

Isolated showers. Cloudy skies. Highs in upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Gloomy and cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in middle 60s.

THURSDAY

Cool. Shower chances continue. Highs in middle 60s.

FRIDAY

Chance for a sprinkle or two. Clearing out overnight. Highs in low 70s.

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy. Dry. Highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY

Mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Dry start. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY

Sunny and dry. Highs in the middle 70s.