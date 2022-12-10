Tonight we’re treated to more of the same. Damp, dreary, drizzly conditions as we cool off from the 40s into the mid to upper 30s. Highest of elevations may want to watch for some patchy ice on roadways. As we cross over into Sunday morning, we may see some sleet on the ridgelines as winds shift from the northwest. A snow flake or two is also possible pre-dawn Sunday morning.

Sunday we start off in the low to mid 30s with drizzle still possible for the eastern mountains. Some slick spots for church goers possible in the higher terrain but overall, we’ll start the day as we ended Saturday. Damp and gray. By the afternoon we should warm up to the low 40s but the damp chill is still in the air. Clouds will be slow to clear but peeks of sunshine are possible late afternoon.

Monday we continue to clear up the skies which allows our temps to crash. Starting out the door in the morning will be a frosty with temps in the upper 20s. Patchy black ice from mountain run off is likely so give yourself some extra time for your commutes. Monday afternoon we should have more sunshine than not helping us get to the mid and upper 40s.

Tuesday is a mostly sunny day with temps closer to December average. We’ll start off in the low 30s and warm up to the mid 40s by the afternoon. Clouds increase Tuesday night as we gear up for another unsettled period.

Wednesday will be messy forecast kind of day highly dependent on elevation. Overall, those below 2,000 feet will start off with some rain showers scattered. Rain will build throughout the morning. For those above 2,000 feet will see some early mixing before transitioning back to rain for the late morning. Highs push into the 40s for most keeping us with rain on the daylight side of things. Wednesday night, rain will transition back to sleet and ice for the higher elevations while the rest of us see scattered showers overnight into Thursday.

Thursday will again be a day of higher elevations starting with some patchy sleet and even snow flake but as the day continues on our temps rise into the 40s once again ensuring we all see scattered rain showers. Rain continues into the evening hours with the higher elevations getting back into some sleet and snow for the overnight. Accumulations look minor on grassy surfaces.

Friday will be a day we all see snow and sleet early out the door but we’ll warm up through the day into the low 40s. Highest of elevations could pick up close to an inch of snow above 2,000 feet while others may see a grassy coating. Any snow the lowlands get in the morning will melt with afternoon rains. Rain will transition back into sleet and snow Friday night before tapering off.

In your extended day forecast a pattern change is upon us as we transition a warm and wet pattern to one closer to what we expect December to be. Colder days and nights are ahead with a few chances of snow showers filtering through. As always, tracks, temps, and timing are key on what we see…or don’t this time of year so we’ll keep you posted!

