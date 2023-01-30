WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES Have been issued ahead of our next messy winter system tonight into Tuesday. Freezing rain is the main threat with some ice accretions (totals) inching towards the tenth of an inch mark. Enough to create hazardous travel conditions and isolated power outages. While snow is not a major concern, higher elevations may pick up close to an inch by Tuesday morning on top of any ice that accumulates, hiding the icy danger on roadways. Here is the full list of alerts and times issued for each county:

Northwestern Greenbrier County: From 11 P.M. Monday (1/30) until 11 P.M. Tuesday (1/31)

Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, & Wyoming County: From 1 A.M Tuesday until 1 P.M. Tuesday (1/31)

Monday will be a gloomy day from start to finish as one system exits and another pushes in from the west. A few isolated light showers are possible in the humid airmass we find ourselves in, most will find several dry hours throughout the day. The damp, foggy, mist will linger for the mountains throughout the day. The silver lining of the day is we’re all above freezing to start through the late night hours so no icy conditions on roads. Highs today will reach the low 50s with ridgelines and higher terrain in the mid to upper 40s. After midnight, rain showers push back in with freezing rain for the higher elevations as temps drop back into the 30s.

Tuesday Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for freezing rain and snow in the pre-dawn hours. The morning commute looks to be hazardous with ice totals pushing towards a tenth of an inch. Isolated power outages are also possible. For those south of Rt. 460 through Mercer County, we should remain warm enough to see all rain however, those north of Rt. 460 will be the ones dealing with freezing rain for much of our Tuesday. Travel will be better later in the day as temps push above freezing for the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.

Tuesday evening, rain showers should come to an end for most as clouds begin to thin but the ridgeline through Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Fayette, and Nicholas county will hold on to the freezing rain and snow chances through midnight. A grassy coating for the higher elevations is possible with those below 2,500 remaining dry. Overnight lows in the 20s will create a refreezing pattern with patchy black ice into the Wednesday morning commute.

Wednesday a stationary front will keep shower chances alive for the morning hours with temps cool enough for freezing rain once again for the morning commute. Another day where early morning travel will be hazardous. Mid day we’ll see temps pushing into the mid 30 so those in the lowlands will see a transition over to rain showers for the rest of the daylight hours. Mountain counties will continue to deal with freezing rain and snow flakes mixed in. Wednesday night, a few light snow showers can be expected with only the higher elevations getting in on a grassy coating to one inch of snow by Thursday morning.

Thursday is looking better on long range forecasts in regards to icy conditions as our stalled front slides south. North of I-64 looks in good shape with one a few isolated showers through the day where those south of I-64 will see rain. Highs for the day push into the mid 40s making mid-day travel wet but manageable. Patchy black ice after sunset is likely as overnight lows work their way back to the low 20s.

Friday is a frosty start but drier air pushes in from the northwest. Colder, sure, but at least our gloomy run is coming to an end. Despite more sunshine through the day, blustery northwest winds will keep us chilly with highs only in the upper 20s and low 30s. Wind chills will certainly be an issue as well so not exactly a great improvement.

Saturday looks a little more seasonal with a mix of sun and clouds. A cold start will warm up through the day with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. About where we should be this time of year. Clouds will thicken up by late Saturday night as another messy system is looking likely for Sunday.

Sunday will be a mixed bag kind of day with snow showers for the mountains early with rain showers for all by the afternoon. Highs for the day push the 40 degree mark before falling after sunset. Freezing rain and snow showers Sunday night will make for slick travel as will black ice Sunday overnight with lows in the upper 20s.

Monday holds the chance for a few mountain flurries and the cold feel stick around most of the morning. Patch black ice is a safe bet but we’ll warm up during the day with sunshine to help clear roads up. Highs pushing into the 40s once again.

In your extended forecast the prospect of a warm up is looking likely for the early part of February. However, the on again, off again line up of storm systems looks to keep us soggy. For now, the muddy winter of 2023 looks to hold true to its name with no real threat of a major, (or minor for that matter,) snow event.

MONDAY

Gloomy, damp. Isolate sprinkle. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY

Freezing rain/rain. Slick travel. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Snow early then freezing rain/rain. Highs in the mid 30s

THURSDAY

Mtn. Flurries. Clearing elsewhere. Highs in the low 40s.

FRIDAY

Windy and cold. Sunshine. Highs in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY

Mix sun & clouds. Still chilly. Highs in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY

Snow to freezing rain to rain back to snow. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Mtn snow flurries, clearing PM. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY

Dry with more sunshine. Highs is the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Few clouds, showers late. Highs in the mid 40s.

