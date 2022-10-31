Halloween Monday will be a day of off and on again light rain and showers. A few showers could be heavy at times. The broken nature of showers will give trick or treaters a chance to get out for a bit this evening. Temps stay fairly steady in the upper 50s and low 60s through much of the day, only cooling into the low 50s overnight.

Tuesday will feature a few lingering showers for the mountains but over all we begin to clear out thanks to high pressure moving its way in slowly. Clouds will be stubborn keeping us cool. However, temps still near average in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday looks to return us back to normal with highs in the 60s and sunshine working its way back in late afternoon.

Thursday remains clear and dry as we enjoy yet another 60 degree day and breezy conditions.

Friday is when we really start to push the thermometers into the upper 60s and some 70s! Sunshine and warmth, is there a better way to end the week?

Saturday continues the warm and dry weather. Temps for more of us pushing into the low 70s with only a few clouds in the mostly clear blue sky.

Sunday is another stunner of a day with mostly clear conditions and temps once again pushing into the low 70s.

In your extended forecast we’re watching for a rather strong cold front ushering in a pattern change for us. From 70s to 50s possible with some models suggesting even colder air trying to move in. A few flurries mid-November? We’ll keep you posted.

Remember, Fall Fire Season is in effect for West Virginia. With trees now dropping their leaves more and more along with fairly dry stretches on the way, follow fire bans in effect closely. Fall brush and forest fires can get out of hand quickly with all the extra dry fuel lying around.

HALLOWEEN MONDAY:

Off and On Showers. Highs in the upper 50s / low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Lingering showers Mtns., otherwise cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s / low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mix Sun and Clouds. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

More sunshine, near average. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY:

Sunshine continues. Highs in the low to upper 60s.

SATURDAY:

Mix sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 60s/low 70s.

SUNDAY:

Clear & Sunny. Highs in the the upper 60s/low 70s.

MONDAY

Still sunny and warm. Highs near 70 again!

TUESDAY

Mix of sun and clouds. Highs slightly cooler in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Showers look to return. Highs cool throughout the day. 60s to 50s.