Tonight features increasing clouds, with a few showers possible toward dawn. Temperatures will dip back into the lower 50s. It’ll be a breezy night, with an east wind at 10 to 15 mph, preventing fog from forming.

Saturday brings plenty of clouds to the region as a coastal low-pressure system moves up north through the Mid-Atlantic coast. This will bring a few showers to the region. Our eastern mountain areas such as in Pocahontas County though will see the best chances for light rain with our eastern counties being closer to the center of the storm system. Despite the lack of much meaningful rain from this system, temperatures will be held down with the abundant clouds and overall gloom around, with highs only in the middle 60s.

Sunday continues the risk for a couple of sprinkles for our eastern counties during the morning, with a slow clearing of skies toward dinnertime. High temperatures will be cooler than average once again with abundant clouds likely for much of the day, with highs in the middle 60s.

Monday brings more sunshine to the region out ahead of our next storm system, which looks to scoot in on Tuesday. A stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out late. High temperatures on Monday will be near seasonal in the lower 70s.

Tuesday looks to bring a warm front into the area ahead of our next low-pressure system, which will bring with it the chance for showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder or two. The clouds and showers around will hold temperatures once again to the lower 70s.

Wednesday is looking unsettled at this point, with a low-pressure system scooting through. Showers look like a decent bet at this point, with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Thursday continues the unsettled pattern, with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Friday finally brings back the sunshine with an isolated sprinkle risk and highs near 70.

Looking ahead, temperatures look to remain near normal overall in between storm systems. Our average high this time of year is 74 degrees, and high temperatures generally in the 70s look commonplace for the next couple of weeks. Conditions look a bit wetter once we head into this weekend and beyond, as systems moving through look to create a bit of a more unsettled pattern. This is in association with a blocking pattern known as an omega block, which could bring a series of weak storm systems through the region. For any storms that pop up in your neighborhood, don’t forget that you can download the StormTracker 59 app for free with the interactive radar ready at the push of a button! I like using it for when I go hiking and running!

TONIGHT

Increasing clouds. Showers possible toward dawn. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy. Gloomy, with a few showers at times, especially east. Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY

Morning showers east, clearing skies for the afternoon after a gloomy start. Highs in the middle 60s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Isolated sprinkle late. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers under mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

THURSDAY

Gloomy conditions continue. Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Isolated sprinkle early. Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny, nice! Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.