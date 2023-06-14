Tonight will feature the chance for a couple of showers early, otherwise it’s a mostly cloudy night until dawn when the clouds will begin to break, with low temperatures dipping back into the middle 50s.

Thursday will be warmer, with an area of high pressure moving in from the west. The high-pressure system will bring dry conditions, but it won’t last too long! High temperatures will jump back up into the middle 70s, which is pretty seasonal for this time of year. A very weak trough situated over the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia could squeak an isolated shower or two for the mountains but most of us will be dry.

Friday will have a couple of sprinkles around, with a weak front crossing during the day. This day does not look to be a washout at all despite the front – in fact, we should see plenty of sun! But a couple of sprinkles will be possible. We’ll see high temperatures in the middle 70s.

Saturday looks dry with high pressure back in control up to our northwest. It’ll slide east during the afternoon and allow a southerly breeze to kick in, with highs in the middle 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday is trending drier! The aforementioned high-pressure system for Saturday will hang around for another day and act as a pinball bumper to hold off any chances for rain until Monday.

Monday looks like a day for the umbrellas at this point, as an area of low pressure looks to work its way up the Ohio River Valley. A few scattered showers and storms are a good bet as a result. It’ll also be noticeably a bit more humid, with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Tuesday keeps the chance for rain around, as our low-pressure system slides southeast and then looks to stall in the Carolinas. Though the heaviest axis of rain at this point looks to remain to our south, occasional rounds of rain still look to be possible. Otherwise it’ll be another muggy day, with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Looking ahead, a summer pattern of weather looks to be the theme next week, which could be hanging for a little while in southern West Virginia, with high temperatures consistently near 80 degrees showers and storms looks to be a common trend. Though the risk is pretty low overall, any town that sees a couple of repetitive storms Monday through Wednesday will need to be watched for the potential for nuisance high water issues. Widespread issues are not expected. So, as we head into the start of the summer, a summer-like pattern will be hanging around! Don’t forget about the UV index, which will be running very high in the coming days, so burns will be easy to acquire!

