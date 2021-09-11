Goodbye Fall, Hello Summer…for now.

Tonight, high pressure and south winds stay in control helping keep us warmer than nights past. Under clear skies, we’ll cool off after sunset with overnight lows near the upper 50s and low 60s. A pleasant night as our dry stretch continues. Once again, we’ll see fog form in the early morning hours along the rivers.



Sunday, we keep the heat and the southerly winds. A little bit of humidity begins to return to the air as highs jump back towards the upper 70s and low 80s.



Monday, we’ll climb a little further into the 80s. Drier weather remains in play as high pressure sticks around for the beginning of the work and school week. Should be a pleasant way to start the week.

Tuesday, we’re still mild. Highs stay above average in the 80s for most. We’re still mostly sunny but a few more clouds are working their way into the mix at this point as a new cold front sits off to our west.







Wednesday, a cold front continues lingers off to the west of the region as it bumps up along the edge of a strong high pressure to the east of us. We will see some clouds and possibly a stray shower but the day has been trending drier and drier. Highs remain in the 80s.



Thursday, rain looks likely during the day as a cold front pushes through the area. We’ll see temperatures drop off due to the increased cloud cover and slowly shifting winds. Highs in the upper 70s are expected.

Friday holds on to a few showers here and there and we’ll cool down a bit to the low to mid 70s. We’ll have more sunshine than clouds and rain though as we flip back to a more fall-like feel for the weekend.



Saturday holds on to a few clouds with a mix of sunshine as we warm up slightly back to average. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Slightly cooler in the higher elevations.

In the extended forecast, a few scattered showers present themselves for the new work week. The up and down nature in our temperatures continues from the mid-70s to low 80s.



Summer isn’t quite done with us just yet so the threat of severe weather across the two Virginias remains. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place for what to do when severe weather strikes. One of the most important parts of that plan is having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Two great ways to get them are having the StormTracker 59 app downloaded and purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio for your home and on the go.

TONIGHT:

Clear & cool. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Mix sun & clouds. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

A stray shower. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Showers and Storms. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

FRIDAY:

A lingering shower. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY:

Mainly dry. Highs near 80.

SUNDAY:

Increasing clouds and dry. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Iso. shower. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY:

Scat. Showers & Sun. Highs in the upper 70s.