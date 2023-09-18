Tonight features mostly clear skies with high pressure becoming the dominant weathermaker in southern West Virginia. With a light breeze, patchy dense fog will once again be something to watch, especially after midnight and into the morning commute. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s, so it’s yet another chilly night!

Tuesday brings plenty of sunshine, with just a few fair-weather cumulus clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will quickly warm after the morning fog dissipates, with high temperatures reaching around 70 degrees.

Wednesday begins to see temperatures climb a bit, as the area of high pressure dominating our weather pattern slides down to our south and east. This will set us up for a southeasterly breeze, which is a warmer and drier airflow, enabling temperatures to jump up into the middle 70s for highs under plenty of sunshine once again.

Thursday features a continuation of the trends from Wednesday, with slightly warmer temperatures as high temperatures jump up into the upper 70s. Slightly more moisture in the atmosphere could enable an isolated shower to pop up over the mountains in the afternoon. We’re talking one to two showers at most over the mountains – a couple of ‘doppler freckles’ if you will. Most will remain dry under partly sunny skies.

Friday will continue the partly sunny skies with an isolated shower or two possible over the mountain counties once again in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s. Once again, most of us will be dry but a couple of showers will be around with weak troughing taking place over the mountain counties.

Saturday could feature some changes depending on the track of an area of low pressure that will be riding up the east coast during the timeframe. For now, some clouds and a few showers – primarily over the mountains – looks like the most likely scenario. A slight westward bobble in the track of the low pressure could mean more showers, while a slightly eastward bobble could mean more sunshine. We’ll keep an eye on it! The low-pressure system is not expected to become a tropical system. High temperatures look to be a touch cooler with the clouds in the lower to middle 70s.

Sunday trends drier with high pressure scooting back in to our north. This should allow temperatures to rebound back up into the middle to upper 70s.

Monday brings the risk for a few scattered showers with a weak disturbance nearby, with high temperatures in the middle 70s.

Looking ahead, our only current tropical system is Nigel, which is expected to not be of any concern to the U.S. Temperatures look to remain near to slightly above normal overall. Our average high this time of year is 74 degrees, and high temperatures generally in the middle to upper 70s look commonplace for the next couple of weeks. Conditions look a bit wetter once we head into this weekend and beyond, as a series of systems look to create a bit of a more unsettled pattern. We’ll keep a close eye on that! For any storms that pop up in your neighborhood, don’t forget that you can download the StormTracker 59 app for free with the interactive radar ready at the push of a button! I like using it for when I go hiking and running!

TONIGHT

Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Nice! Highs around 70.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Stray mountain isolated shower. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY

Stray mountain isolated shower. Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy. Showers possible, especially east. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY

Few scattered showers possible. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

TUESDAY

Scattered shower chances continue. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Isolated shower or two. Plenty of dry time. Highs in the middle 70s.