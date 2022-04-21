Thursday night we will start to dry out and try to clear up some of the clouds. Overall we are still mostly cloudy through the evening, but that will actually help keep our temperatures mild in the upper 40s and low 50s. Showers wrap up from here on out though and this will set the stage for a very nice Friday.

Friday we’re clear and mild with highs all the way into the 70s now as our late month warming trend continues. A great day to get outside if you can just don’t forget to stay hydrated as the weather gets hotter, and make sure you’re wearing sunscreen!

Saturday, we continue with mostly clear skies and climbing temperatures. Highs jump back to near or just above 80 for most. The same advice for Friday carries over here too, it’s getting hot and you need to take care of yourself when you’re spending long periods of time outside!

Sunday, we’re just as hot as the other days of the weekend pushing 80 once again. Mostly sunny skies are likely through the entire day as a strong high pressure begins to set up to our east ahead of the work week.

Monday, rain is held off to our west by a strong “Bermuda High” that acts like a wall along the eastern seaboard keeping unsettled weather stalled away from us. This won’t last forever but it should provide us with a sunny and hot start to the week with highs returning to the 70s and 80s during the day. In the evening and overnight rain will start to work its way in as our front nudges east.

Tuesday, we start out with rain and breezy conditions as our front slides through the region. Rain will end quickly through the morning allowing us a chance to clear by the evening hours and even see some sun. What little sun we see won’t do much to help though, since the front passes so early, winds will be out of the northwest through a majority of the day leaving us drastically cooler into the 50s and 60s for afternoon hours.

Wednesday, we’re dry but cool across the region. The sun will still be struggling to peak out behind some stubborn cloud cover especially west of the mountains and along I-77. Highs in the 50s are forecast.

Through the extended forecast a cooler pattern sets up as northerly air settles in. At least it’s dry during this time! There are some hints towards the end of the 10-Day and beyond that we’ll quickly turn around and warm up and for this time of year that seems like the likely next step!

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy. Drying out with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Sunny and mild. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly Clear. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Showers move in late. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Some showers and storms. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy but dry. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry, still cool. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Quiet, but cool. Highs in the 50s.