Sunday is shaping up to be a fantastic end to the weekend! After seeing afternoon showers yesterday, your Sunday will feature an all-day dry forecast with plenty of sunshine. High-pressure will slide in from the west, providing both West Virginia and Virginia a gorgeous, mostly sunny day. If you missed your chance to get the outdoor chores done yesterday, Sunday looks to be your day! After a chilly start in the morning, the sunshine for Sunday will help our temperatures rise into the 70s.

Monday looks to be a carbon-copy of Sunday. Yesterday’s high-pressure system greets us once again for the start of your new work week. With the system sticking around, you can expect another sunny day. Looks like an awesome day if you have any outdoor lunch plans while at work. A chilly morning looks like a good bet for Monday, with most in the 40s. This will then be balanced by a pleasant afternoon with most in the 70s for afternoon highs.

Tuesday is another sunny day on track. Our lovely high-pressure system continues to stick around and will greet us with another mostly sunny day. If you missed out on any outdoor plans, take advantage of it for Tuesday. Plenty of dry time to go out and take a walk with your pets or a casual jog in the park. Afternoon highs will be in the 70s once again thanks to a day filled with sunshine.

Wednesday looks to be the last day where the entire area stays dry. Our high-pressure will be greeting us for a final time before sliding off to the east. For your Wednesday, you can expect the same conditions we saw Sunday through Tuesday. This includes another sunny and warm day on track. With mostly sunny skies expected, you can expect temperatures to rise into the 70s.

Thursday morning should see the introduction of a new weather system. After enjoying a high-pressure system the past few days, Thursday will bring in the arrival of a weak, northern cold front. This will cause a few clouds to build in throughout the day along with the chance of a few showers in the afternoon. As mentioned before, this front is expected to be a weak one and not cause too many problems. While the chance of a lingering, light shower is there in the afternoon, most should stay dry under partly cloudy skies. The introduction of a few afternoon clouds will keep our afternoon highs in the 70s.

Friday sees the chance for a few lingering showers staying around. This time because of a nearby low-pressure system out near the Carolina’s. Now, as for what you can expect for your Friday, it will be similar to Thursday where the chance for a lingering shower will be possible for the afternoon. But once again, not expecting a washout at this time. Most should stay dry under a mix of clouds and sunshine. The hints of sunshine we do see will help our temperatures rise into the 70s.

Saturday sees the rain chances continue. Our low-pressure system from yesterday will move up the east coast and continue the chances for some weekend showers. While the chances will be better when compared to Friday, it still doesn’t appear to be a washout. We should see plenty of breaks to go along with a few isolated showers. Partly cloudy skies will be around for Saturday. The sunshine we do see will help our temperatures reach the 70s.

In your extended forecast, the next weekend ahead will depend largely on the low-pressure system off the east coast. If it continues to ride along the coast, a mix of dry time and a few isolated showers will be possible for both Saturday and Sunday. However, if the system decides to cut more inland, we could see better rain and thunderstorm chances arrive for Memorial Day weekend. We will continue to keep an eye on this system and see how it will impact your forecast for next Saturday and Sunday.

Spring Fire Ban is currently in place for West Virginia which lasts until May 31st. This means burning is prohibited from 7 AM to 5 PM that day. If you need to burn anything after 5 PM, you must make sure that it is completely extinguished by 7 AM the next day. Also make sure that all fires must have a ring or safety strip around it.

SUNDAY

Sunny end to the weekend. Mild. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY

Sunny start to the work week. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY

Another sunny and dry day. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Yet another sunny and dry day. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy. Afternoon stray shower possible. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

Stray shower chance, plenty of dry time. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY

A few isolated showers possible. Highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY

Isolated showers remain possible. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY

Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY

A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the middle 70s.